Meet Amore, a majestic, 6-year-old feline queen who's eager to meet her new family. Amore is aptly named - she's sweet, very easy to love and is absolutely gorgeous. This regal-looking cat definitely knows how to strike a pose! Come meet Amore today at Seattle Humane - you'll be happy you did!??As with all of our cats, Amore is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Dunkin, a 5-year-old English Bulldog mix, who would love to be your go-to buddy! This happy guy is a big bear hug full of love. He loves a good tummy scratch and would happily trade lots of grins & kisses for one. He's a big goofball and loves making people laugh along with his little snorts of joy



If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane -- you'll be glad you did!



Dunkin would do best in a cat-free home without any children under the age of 8. Resident dogs are recommended to visit Dunkin prior to adoption.



As with all of our dogs, Dunkin has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Next adoption special:

School is almost out! Make your summer one to remember and adopt a pet at Seattle Humane in Bellevue! More free time and sunny weather makes adopting a new pet even better. Your family will have time to train, play, explore, and bond with your new special friend. Kick start this adventure by visiting the shelter June 9-11 and take 20 percent off adoption fees for any pet 1 year and up.



