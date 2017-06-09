by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle's Department of Human Resources (SDHR) released its new 'Guidance on Gender Identity in the Workplace' document on June 8.



The 38-page document is intended to offer support to City employees who are transitioning, Transgender, or nonbinary, as well as advise their departments on how to accommodate them.



In March 2016, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray signed an executive order mandating that that City facilities take steps toward being safe and welcoming places for all residents and employees, including Transgender and gender-diverse people.



The executive order instructed the Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) to work with community-based organizations to develop uniform guidance and trainings for City staff on providing safe and inclusive spaces for residents. It also directed SOCR to collaborate with the SDHR to develop a list of best practices for creating gender-inclusive work environments at the City.



According to the Mayor's office, the City will supplement the new guidelines with training on gender identity for City employees, supervisors, and managers beginning in 2018.



'As a welcoming city, we are committed to ensuring that every resident and visitor is treated with respect and dignity regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,' Murray said in a statement.



'The guidance released today is part of my commitment to ensure that transgender and gender-diverse employees feel safe, respected, and welcome in the workplace.'







Lisa Herbold, whose City Council committee has oversight on civil rights matters, also stressed that this policy is 'fundamental to the City's core values to support people seeking to live authentically with the gender with which they identify.



'Also, an inclusive workplace drives innovation and attracts the top talent, so in that way, it's good for the City's bottom line too, because it leads to better service for our constituents,' she added.



'Discrimination remains pervasive against transgender and gender-diverse communities, and it lands most heavily on transgender people of color,' said Patricia Lally, Director of SOCR.



'I hope this guidance can be a resource not just for Seattle City government but also serve as a model for other governments an d private employers.'



