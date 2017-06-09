by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



WHIM W'HIM

'APPROACHING ECSTASY'

WITH SKYROS QUARTET,

THE ESOTERICS AND

MELISSA ACHTEN KLAUSNER,

HARPIST

CORNISH PLAYHOUSE

AT SEATTLE CENTER

June 2 (& 3) (also June 9 &10)



I was not writing dance reviews in 2012 when Whim W'Him's founder and resident choreographer, Olivier Wevers, presented the first iteration of this full evening of dance, 'Approaching Ecstasy,' based on eighteen poems by Greek poet Constantine Cavafy. I wish I had seen it, because then I would have the context needed to understand how an early work - when redone five years later - can result in a masterwork. What was presented to the audience on June 2nd was a fully-conceived, gorgeously executed, complex, and intriguing masterpiece, the like of which I have not seen from this company in the three years I've been attending.



This leap in achievement didn't come as a complete surprise - Wevers has been steadily evolving as a choreographer, and his supporters grow in numbers, making possible an important, exquisitely staged dance with live musical performance. His seven-person company has been loyal over the years, and knows his style and requirements, so that the execution of his vision is precise. In addition, the company's studio time has increased with financial support, giving Wevers a generous seven weeks to re-conceive and restage the dance, working with composer and translator Eric Banks to re-develop the work together in light of their growing maturity and mastery of their disciplines. These two artists are at the top of their game. Add a master poet, a compelling theme, and a dance troupe of unerring excellence and you have a work that can stand together with the great modern dance-makers of our time: Mark Morris, Crystal Pite, Nacho Duato, Jessica Lang. I wasn't entirely surprised - and yet I was happily surprised, and very moved.



The compelling theme of this work, as expressed in the poems of Constantine Cavafy (1863-1933), is of a closeted gay man living in a time and place where homosexual expression is a criminal offense. The man is a poet of prodigious lyrical powers, which means that the struggle, alienation, longing, and sorrow of his dilemma is described in a way that makes gay people sigh in recognition and heterosexual people understand - possibly for the first time - the cruelty of condemning young people to lives of alienation and loneliness. What Wevers and Banks have done with this theme is truly unforgettable.



Eric Banks translated eighteen of Cavafy's poems and set them to music, both in English and in the original Greek. Though Cavafy is famous for poems about ancient culture, such as 'Ithaca,' and 'Waiting for the Barbarians,' his later poems about his homosexual encounters are, as W.H. Auden says in his introduction to the collected poems, 'exceptionally honest' - poems that meditate on the beauty of young men, the secret glance, the back-room encounter, the post-coital haze, the suffering imposed by secrecy and fear of exposure, and the memory of wonderful sex that brightens later years.



Cavafy's honesty and beauty are embedded in Banks' multi-layered music, played by the Skyros quartet and harpist Melissa Achten Klausner. Together they create the effect of a river of strings fed by the raindrops (or teardrops) of the pizzicato harp. The Esoterics - a chorus of 33 men and women - perform the impressive feat of singing the poems in both English and Greek, while half of them actually participate in the choreography. The audience can understand exactly what's going on without the aid of supertitles because Banks has set the English translations so that each syllable is sung in unison. When the same poem is sung again in Greek, Banks' music breaks into dramatic and haunting harmonies.



The dance itself is masterfully supported by Michael Mazzola's lighting that makes paths across the stage and zig-zags on the floor, as well as sets by Casey Curran that appear to be simple panels and yet morph into walls, closets, rooms, mirrors, and mazes. The simple metaphor of the suit and bowler hat, worn by both the chorus and the dancers, suggests the façade of social correctness. At key moments the dancers strip down, tear their clothes off, undress each other and redress themselves in a struggle between the demands of society and the demands of the self.



Perhaps the most dramatic change in the choreography from the first iteration of this dance in 2012 to the present is the addition of a muse - the personification of love, beauty, sex - who is cleverly dressed by costumer Mark Zappone in a leotard covered in men's ties that act as fancy feathers, as though this god/goddess is a fabulous, exotic bird. Brilliantly danced by Tory Peil, the muse provides a through-line linking all the poems and their corresponding dances together into a coherent and ever more complex whole.



Wever's choreography seemed to me to be both familiar from his earlier works, and unfamiliar in its unspooling of endless invention, as though his vocabulary - which we have seen at its most promising in 'Brahms in Tights' and at its least promising in 'A Disagreeable Tale of Duplicity' - had suddenly deepened and expanded. He shows mastery in every combination of dance - solos, duets, trios, and movements engaging the entire troupe as well as singers moving across the stage in echoing patterns. The most astonishing section, for me, was a quartet in which a central figure is undressed/exposed and manipulated through ever-more-complex movements by three men in suits. The undressed man is carried, flown, folded, rolled, and twisted through a remarkable sequence of movements that form variations on the theme of social constraint.



Another brilliant passage in an evening full of brilliant passages was the duet danced to Cavafy's poem 'In the Vestibule' in which two dancers execute perfect synchronization as 'an exceedingly beautiful boy, a tailor's assistant' who dances with his own reflection in a mirror. We are convinced, by the end of this extraordinary dance, of the poet's observation that '...the mirror glowed / With quiet contentment; for in that short moment, / The long forgotten mirror had found perfect beauty.'



'Approaching Ecstasy' is an important work that seamlessly combines classical and choral music, poetry and dance, and composition and choreography in an extremely moving account of closeted gay life both in Cavafy's time and, sadly, in our own time. It is a work of timely and timeless beauty, and a very great artistic accomplishment for everyone involved in its development and presentation. This is a work that should be widely seen, not only for its mastery of so many art forms, but for its profound insight into the sad burden of injustice suffered by gay people past and present.



I think it's also appropriate here to give a shout to Kathy Alvord Gerlich who made this re-conception of an important work possible. Ms. Gerlich is the daughter of one of Seattle's most generous and beloved philanthropists, Dr. Ellsworth Alvord who, with his wife Nancy, not only endowed chairs in neuropathology at the UW medical school and Seattle Children's Hospital, but supported Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony, ACT, Henry Art Museum and a host of other arts organizations in Seattle. Dr. Alvord passed away in 2010 but his children continue in their generous footsteps. We who love the arts in Seattle owe this family a debt of gratitude that should be recognized, not only by mayors and people who hand out certificates and trophies, but by us, the ordinary folk, whose lives are enriched every time we attend something wonderful, like Whim W'Him's 'Approaching Ecstasy.' Thank you, Ms. Gerlich, from a grateful audience member.



As I ask myself what the next step is for a masterpiece with limited exposure, I wonder if it could be produced in a venue such as Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival - an international gathering of dance companies in the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts. Ted Shawn, a modern dancer whose all-male dance company brought attention to the special role of men in dance, founded it in 1933. I think Ted Shawn would have loved to shine a spotlight on 'Approaching Ecstasy' and to help garner the support it needs to be seen more widely.



At any rate, we in Seattle are most fortunate that Whim W'Him is here, and that we get to see a great work of art in our own front yard. 'Approaching Ecstasy' is on for two more performances at Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center: Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Don't miss it! It's a milestone of dance, music, and poetry in perfect harmony, that tells the story of love that should - by any standard of fairness - dare to speak its name.



