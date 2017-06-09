In conjunction with its upcoming world premiere production (IM)PULSE, a response to the Orlando Pulse Nightclub tragedy and the ongoing aggression towards LGBTQ people, Spectrum Dance Theater, Crosscut, and the Seattle Public Library announce a free public panel discussion titled 'Ending Anti-LGBTQ Violence,' hosted at the Central Library (1000 4th Avenue) in the Level 1 - Microsoft Auditorium on Monday, June 12, 7-9pm. (IM)PULSE is a two-part dance theater work that explores acts of violence perpetrated against the LGBTQ community in American society and how the minds of those attacked often respond in unexpected ways. (IM)PULSE opens Thursday, June 15, 7:30pm on the Leo K. Theatre stage at Seattle Repertory Theatre.



LGBTQ leaders address hate crimes in Seattle

Before the PULSE nightclub massacre in Orlando - the deadliest shooting and worst hate crime in U.S. history - LGBTQ people were already the most likely targets of hate crimes in America. Seattle is famous for our active LGBTQ community, but we are not exempt. In 2015, 72 hate crimes against LGBTQ people were reported to the Seattle Police Department - double from the previous year. Nationwide, bias-motivated killings of LGBTQ people are rising, with people of color massively overrepresented as victims.



What can we do to combat violence and support justice from within? At this panel, hear and engage with leaders in the LGBTQ community and explore ways the community can work to change the root causes of harm and oppression, and ultimately end anti-LGBTQ violence.



This panel discussion aims to evoke conversation on the subject matter highlighting the voices of its panelists:



o Lady, a Community Engagement Advocate at The NW Network for bi, trans, lesbian, and gay survivors of abuse.



o Ricardo Salvador Gonzalez, who has recently taken the lead of the Immigrant, Refugee, and Undocumented Outreach program at Seattle Counseling Service, a unique resource that empowers individuals with intersecting identities.



o Priya Rai, the Queer Network Program Coordinator at API Chaya, which supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.



o Olga Maria, an LGBTQ hate crime survivor.







Library events and programs are free and everyone is welcome. Registration is not required. This event will be recorded for future podcast. PLEASE NOTE: Space is limited at library events. Please come early to make sure you get a seat. Due to the fire code, we can't exceed the maximum capacity for our rooms. For more information call Central Library 206-386-4636 or http://www.spl.org/



Spectrum Dance Theater presents (IM)PULSE

(IM)PULSE features performances from actor Craig MacArthur as well as the Spectrum Dance Company: Alex Crozier, Alexander Pham, Andrew Pontius, Blair Jolly Elliot, Emily Pihlajah, Fausto Rivera, Jaclyn Wheatley, Lena Silverman, Madison Oliver, Mary Sigward, Nia-Amina Minor, Paul Giarratano, Robert Moore, and Sherman D. Wood. (IM)PULSE plays Seattle Rep's Leo K. Theatre from June 15-July 2. Tickets are on sale now and information is available at SpectrumDance.org. (Please note all ticketing is managed through the Seattle Repertory Theatre box office and the Spectrum website will redirect to SeattleRep.org.)



WHAT:

(IM)PULSE

Devised by Donald Byrd



This eagerly-awaited World Premiere uses two works by two gay artists as its jumping off point: David Wojnarowicz, a painter, photographer, writer, filmmaker, performance artist, and AIDS activist and playwright Brian Quirk. Utilizing the visceral protest-art performance style popular in the New York 'downtown' art scene of the '90s, this two-part dance theater work is a hair-raising dramatic dancetheater work in response to the Orlando Pulse Nightclub tragedy and the ongoing aggression towards LGBTQ people.



WHEN:

June 15-July 2

Performance times: Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m.



Sunday matinee: 2:00 p.m.



Opening Night: Thursday, June 15 at 7:30 p.m.



WHERE:

Seattle Repertory Theatre's Leo K. Theatre

, located at the north end of Seattle Center grounds at 155 Mercer Street.



TICKETS:

Start at $21

For ticket reservations, call the Seattle Repertory Theatre Box Office at (206) 443-2222 or toll-free at (877) 900-9285, or go online at spectrumdance.org/tickets



ABOUT SPECTRUM DANCE THEATER

Under Donald Byrd's artistic leadership since 2002, Spectrum Dance Theater has become the foremost contemporary modern dance organization in the Pacific Northwest, gaining recognition nationally and abroad. For over thirty years, Spectrum Dance Theater has brought dance of the highest merit to a diverse community working to make dance accessible to all through contemporary dance performances and high quality dance training in a variety of dance styles. Three components comprise the organization: the professional Company, the School and Outreach programs. With Donald Byrd's visionary artistic leadership, the organization has embarked on an exhilarating transformation that has attracted world-class dancers, produced some of the most avant-garde works in contemporary dance, and generated local and national praise. www.spectrumdance.org



Spectrum Dance Theater's 2017 Season is sponsored in part by Raisbeck Fund for Live Music, Tricia Stromberg Professional Dancers Fund, 4 Culture, ArtsFund, City of Arts and Culture, Laird Patterson, and May and Wah Lui.



Courtesy of Spectrum Dance Theater and Seattle Public Library



