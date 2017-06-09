by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



'9 TO 5 INCHES'

SIFF CINEMA EGYPTIAN

June 15 @ 7pm & 9:30pm



Qurb Media Group and Peaches Christ Productions proudly present a SHE-larious drag stage show parody of the hit 1980 cult classic film 9 to 5 starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton.



This side-splitting rendition stars 'RuPaul's Drag Race' superstars PANDORA BOXX and BENDELACREME along with San Francisco drag legends HEKLINA and PEACHES CHRIST!



Watch these roosters become hens before your very eyes and cheer along as the ladies take on their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot boss in a drag show overthrow like no other!



Featuring a sensationally talented local cast of Seattle performers including: Mackenzie Miller, Fraya Love, Sparkle Leigh, Strawberry Shartcake, Isabella Extynn, Angel Snowbunny, Visage LaRue, and Tipsy Rose Lee!



MK Scott: After the success of 'Whatever Happened to Bianca Del Rio?' 'Mister Act' and most recently 'Legally Black,' you are back with '9 to 5 Inches.' Did you create this for PANDORA BOXX, BENDELACREME or HEKLINA?



Peaches Christ: We first performed this in San Francisco a few years ago and I wrote it for Heklina, Pandora, and myself and it went really well so I wanted to select it as one of our shows to bring up North. We're bringing up four shows a year and so I've been able to resurrect some shows from the past that were really fun and should be seen by more people. Because it's going to be the Seattle/Portland premiere I wanted to make it even more special and asked BenDeLaCreme if she'd join the cast as Roz Queef and she said 'yes.' I'm thrilled!



MK: Heklina! Welcome back to Seattle! So excited to see you working with Peaches. What do you like about working together?



Heklina: Well, I've been working with her so long now, I'm not sure I 'like' it, I'm just used to it! No, seriously Peaches is such a Pro, and we share so many of the same influences and sensibilities. We've literally grown old together.



MK: Peaches, what do you like about working with Heklina?



Peaches Christ: Looking pretty. Seriously, stand next to her and suddenly you're gorgeous. Also, we've been friends for over twenty years now and have worked together as colleagues and sisters. She's definitely one of the funniest, smartest people I know and I love our collaborations. We just did a run of our 'Mommie Queerest' show in SF and I'm thinking that might be another one we should bring up North.



MK: Also, our hometown girl, Delacreme, is playing Roz. What do you like working with her?



Peaches Christ: Besides the fact that she's gorgeous and amazing? I love that she so uniquely utilizes her immense talents creating high quality drag shows that are really smart, challenging, and wildly entertaining. She's also done my 'Death Drop Gorgeous' and 'Hocus Pocus' shows and is a total dream to work with. She's super generous. She's even writing a brand new song parody for the upcoming '9 to 5 Inches' that will make its debut in our show.



Heklina: I remember working with her at Trannyshack Seattle at Chop Suey. I could tell there was something promising there, the first time I saw her perform. We recently had her shows ('Cosmos', 'Inferno-a-Go-Go') at Oasis and they were just so smart and great.



MK: Plus Pandora, too?



Peaches Christ: Pandora is a total nerd like me, which I truly LOVE! We are both total fan-girls and movie geeks and she's a brilliant drag mimic and impersonator when it comes to re-creating performances of icons we love. It's no small feat taking on the role that Dolly Parton made so famous and, trust me, audiences are going to really enjoy what she does.



Heklina: The '9 to 5 Inches' show in San Francisco a few years back was the first time I ever worked with her, I'm excited to tread the boards with her on the tour.



MK: Peaches, what show are you bringing to Seattle next?



Peaches Christ: Well, I'm heading to Provincetown after this for the entire summer and don't get back until September when we'll bring our next show up to Seattle late that month. I don't know if I'm allowed to say yet, but... I'll be traveling by broomstick and when I arrive I plan on running amok, amok, amok.



MK: Heklina, when we last spoke in 2014, you were retiring TrannyShack for Oasis, do you have any regrets?



Heklina: No Regrets, Really. But I just knew Oasis was going to a shit-storm of work; and it has been, but really rewarding also.



MK: What is next for you?



Heklina: Just to keep on with the programming at Oasis and gearing up for Pride.



MK: Burning Question: Do you think Trump would be the most Ultimate Mr. Hart?



Peaches Christ: Well, he's unquestionably a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!



Heklina: Oh, gosh! Well, he is the only person currently that I would like to feed rat poison to; and I would not mistake it for the skinny and sweet!



Qurb Media Group and Peaches Christ Productions present: '9 to 5 Inches' with two shows only (7pm and 9:30pm) on Thursday, July 15 at the SIFF Egyptian Theatre, 805 E Pine St.



VIP Meet & Greet experience available: Includes premium seating, Meet & Greet, a professional digital photograph with Pandora Boxx, BenDeLaCreme, Heklina, and Peaches Christ, and a complimentary glass of champagne.



VIP Meet & Greet begins immediately following each showing.



TICKETS: $60 VIP Premium Seating and post-show Meet & Greet; $40 Premium General Admission; $30 General Admission; $20 Balcony. Advance tickets at siff.net.



NOTE: If you are in Portland on Saturday, June 17, you can catch the show at the Aladdin Theater (3017 SE Milwaukee Ave., Portland) (7pm and 9:30pm). For tickets, check out ticketfly.com.



MK Scott is a Seattle-based arts blogger. Check out his blog at outviewonline.com



