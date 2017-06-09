by Paul Torres - SGN A&E Writer



SWEENEY TODD:

THE DEMON BARBER

OF FLEET STREET

ARTSWEST

Through July 1



ArtsWest's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a thrilling and engaging staging of the classic Stephen Sondheim musical. The famous story of revenge, murder, and meat pies is a savory classic. When the musical debuted on Broadway in 1979, it was a sensation. It claimed the Tony Award for Best Musical. There have been many iterations internationally, nationally, and locally in Seattle. It's nice to see it temporarily nesting in West Seattle's neighborhood.



This tasty rendition transforms what we know of this musical and makes its mark as a uniquely Seattle production that is inspiring from its soaring operatic score, affirming with its outstanding casting choices, and most of all entertaining, well because, it's freaking SONDHEIM! His works like West Side Story, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, and Sunday in the Park with George are musical pantheons.



Co-directors Mathew Wright (who directed ArtsWest's production of Hair) and Erik Ankrim (who directed ArtsWest's production of Green Day's American Idiot) already have enviable resumes of outstanding work. The collaboration that they bring to the stage here is the best of both worlds: Wright's deeply personal and poignant moments and Ankrim's outgoing and spectacular moments come together as beautifully as Sondheim's lyrics and music do. It's seemingly simple; but once on stage, it is spectacular!



Artistic talent will fight tooth and nail to get opportunities as bloody good as this production. It's obvious the acting talent here have cut their teeth deep into the bones of music and drama. As Sweeney Todd, devilishly handsome Ben Gonio hits it with 'No Place like London' and ratchets up the tension armed with his precious sterling silver straight razor throughout the play. This is Gonio's breakout moment. You are with him with his vengeful aches until his heartbreaking fate. Corinna Lapid Munter is absolutely transcendent in her role as dowdy Mrs. Lovett. As soon as she breaks into 'Worst Pies in London' the audience is completely hooked on this poor woman whose greatest weapon is a meat grinder for her meat pies. Her voice is amazing as it not only hits the notes, but does it with the wryly dark humor of the lyrics. Sondheim's unique alliteration and wordplay is on full display with this number.



Not to be outshone, the supporting players prove their worth with their respective expertise. Jeff Church (as the awful Judge Turpin), John Han (as the green Tobias Ragg), Jon Lee-Vroman (as the vulgar Beadle Bamford), Jimmie Herrod (as the unfortunate Beggar Woman), Nick Watson (as the slimy Adolfo Pirelli) and Leslie Wisdom (as the buffoon Jonas Fogg) are great muses in this musical ensemble with numbers like the 'The Ballad of Sweeney Todd' reprises.



As Anthony Hope (Todd's estranged daughter's suitor), Jordan Iosua Taylor is stunning, especially vocally. Taylor's rendition of 'Ah, Miss' is alluring. His youth and all-out great looks bring to life his character's charm and naiveté. Todd's daughter, Johanna Barker, is played by an exquisite Emilie Hanson. Her effervescent sweetness tinged with sadness during 'Green Finch and Linnet Bird' is a perfect example of how each character offers the deep and psychological nuances to this beloved masterpiece story. Hugh Wheeler, who wrote the book, is a drama marvel whose writing is classic in its essence and masterfully entertaining in its delivery.



Sweeney Todd is a grim tale of revenge that slices through the core of common goodness. Whether it's a slice through meat pie or a slice across the neck, it's that eternal hunger being satiated. Thankfully, we have great art like ArtsWest's latest superb production to gratify that need.



ArtsWest is located at 4711 California Avenue SW at the West Seattle Junction. For ticket information visit http://www.artswest.org/ or call 206-938-0339.



