by Sharon Cumberland - SGN A&E Writer



PACIFIC NORTHWEST BALLET

'PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION'

MCCAW HALL

June 2-4 & 9-11



Pacific Northwest Ballet ends its season with three charming premieres that come from the fertile field of the New York City Ballet. Artistic Director Peter Boal, who was a dancer at NYCB from childhood to his years as a principal dancer, has brought all his expertise and background to Seattle, making the best of that world available to us. The dances in this program were all made for NYCB - premiering in 1968, 1979, and 2014 - so here in Seattle we can see the progression of choreography that they, and now PNB, have mastered. It was a wonderful, colorful coming together of expert dancing, beautiful settings, and gorgeous music.



'La Source' (1968)

Choreographer: George Balanchine

Music: Leo Delibes, Naila Walz (1878)



What could be more beautiful and charming than two dancers whose life-long training is invisible except in the form of perfect, flirtatious movement? Leta Biasucci and Benjamin Griffiths danced as if the world were ideal, lovely, and young - and for a moment they made you feel that way, too. The deep blue scrim set off the dancer's tangerine costumes, and Delibes' swaying, waltzy music took you to Dreamland. And just so you know Dreamland is as exciting as it is alluring, the corps de ballet of eight peach-clad girls, led by the sparkling Angelica Generosa, showed the perfect synchronicity and flashing technique that characterizes Balanchine and this first-class troupe of dancers. Rely on Mr. B. to make the world a better place, at least for the enticing moments you see his work on stage.



'Opus 19/The Dreamer' (1979)

Choreographer: Jerome Robbins

Music: Sergei Prokifiev, Violin Concerto No. 1 (1915-17)



Dyland Wald was the star of this brilliant, modern ballet made by choreographer Jerome Robbins. We think of Robbins as the jazzy show-biz inventor of the American brand of classical dance, but here we see a thoughtful probing of the secret life of dreams - a different, more disturbing Dreamland than the beauty of 'La Source.' Wald, who is the personification of the 'beautiful boy' of daydreams, dances with elegant edginess. His movement is expressive, pure, and sharply defined as he moves through stages of anxiety and engagement with his dream-vision, danced by Sara Ricard Orza, and six dream-couples dressed in midnight blue. Robbins' use of the classic ballet vocabulary to make the soft hard, the curved angular, and the predictable surprising was a lesson in how the familiar world can appear strange in dreams.



This dance was full of marvelous moments - a line of men standing in second position - that difficult pose with both legs in flat, 90° angles as if the torso grew out of a half-rectangle - a group of eight dancers forming behind the dreamer as if he had sixteen arms - a scatter of men twirling in place with arms at their sides like so many drills boring holes in the stage. The chorus was brilliant in this dance, showcasing a range of requirements that would make any one of them a star. But it was Wald's afternoon - a dancer with such individuality and expressive movement that no amount of weird and wonderful action in the background could take your eyes away from him. The final moment of this dance was deeply satisfying, when the dreamer and his partner end in an embrace where each bends their cheek into the other's hand. This masterful dance gave me even more respect for Robbins than I had already, while bringing a corps de ballet dancer, Dylan Wald, into a spotlight that he inhabits with power, grace, and drama.



'Pictures at an Exhibition' (2014)

Choreographer: Alexi Ratmansky

Music: Modest Mussorgsky, 'Pictures at an Exhibition' (1874)

Projection Design: Wendall K. Harrington, based on Wassily Kandinsky, 'Color Study. Squares with



Concentric Circles' (1913)



We've all heard this music since we were in grade school (at least kids in my generation heard it in grade school) and we can imagine promenading from one picture to another as the music describes something sinuous, something funny, something beautiful, and so forth. But not in Ratmansky's version. In this dance we're given one fabulous, abstract picture by Kandinsky - riots of colorful circles and squares that move and change like a tic-tac-toe board on psychedelic drugs. On top of that we have ten dancers in pajamas - girls in baby-dolls, boys in, well, pajamas - that are color-coordinated with their background, making them somewhat invisible unless their jammies fly up in the air and you see their legs. Sorry for the tone - I didn't care for the costumes at all, nor was I very enthralled with the episodic interpretation of each piece of music as it drew one, two, or several dancers forward to embody the sound picture. It was a lot like interpretive dance - seemingly spontaneous, wild arms and legs, rolling on the ground, shape-making without reference to any form that could make a picture in your mind. I search my notes for something interesting to report to you, but come across my scribbled comment: 'In truth I find it boring.'



However, my dance buddy loved it. This dance was her favorite of the entire afternoon. She is my niece, who is taking dancing lessons and has, up until now, only seen 'Nutcracker' at Christmas time. She is fabulously talented (isn't everyone's little niece?) and I was waiting for a 'real' ballet to come along that she might be able to sit through and see what dance is really all about. I thought I had hit the jackpot when 'La Source' came on - who wouldn't want to be in a perfect world of waltzing beauty with a handsome prince? Then I thought she would love the jazz and tumbling wildness of 'Opus 19/ The Dreamer.' But for her it was all about the beautiful colors and the rollicking fun of Ratmansky's 'Pictures at an Exhibition.' She understood it. She could see herself in it. She wanted to dance in it. Which is to say, folks, take my opinions with a grain of salt and listen to my seven-year-old niece. Some dances, even grown-up dances, are as much for the children as for us sophisticated balletomanes.



PNB's 'Pictures at an Exhibition' is at McCaw Hall through June 11 and it's a wonderful, dreamy place to spend an afternoon or evening.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!