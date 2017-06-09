Damien Davis is a Brooklyn-based artist. His practice explores historical representations of blackness by seeking to unpack the visual language of various cultures and question how these societies code/decode representations of race through design and digital modes of production.



In White Room, Davis will create a site-specific installation that questions the notion of the gallery as a neutral space. Davis will create a custom, all white 'jigsaw puzzle' made out of painted CNC routed plywood. Enmeshed within this puzzle will be an assortment of patterns and motifs typical of Davis' visual vocabulary. In doing so he opens the conversation about literal and metaphorical representations of 'whiteness' and posits that there is no neutrality when looking at art.







The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) and METHOD Gallery are pleased to welcome Damien Davis and Seattle-based artist C. Davida Ingram in a compelling discussion around sharing common ground as artists. Join us for this rich conversation on Saturday, June 17, 11am-1pm, at the Northwest African American Museum (2300 S Massachusetts St).



With overlapping interests on the ways in which blackness in all its multifaceted ways show up in contemporary art, Damien Davis and C. Davida Ingram will discuss the commonalities that emerge in their art practices: storytelling, identity and the collaborative process. Their discussion will further touch on art's role in culture, empowerment and social justice. This talk will be moderated by METHOD Gallery co-founder, Mary Coss. www.naamnw.org.







Public receptions for Damien Davis will be held 1st Thursdays July 6 & August 3, 5-9pm at METHOD (located in the Tashiro Kaplan Building in Pioneer Square, 106 3rd Ave S).







Davis holds a BFA in Studio Art and an MA in Visual Arts Administration from New York University. He is currently an artist-in-residence at the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council's Workspace program. Davis' recent solo presentations include MoMA PopRally Presents Arty Gras, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY (2017) and OBJECT / AFFECTION, Black Ball Projects, Brooklyn, NY (2016). He has exhibited widely throughout the US and in Japan and Italy. www.damiendavisstudio.com



C. Davida Ingram is an award-winning artist who is passionate about beauty and social justice. Her primary muses are race, gender and social relationships. Ingram's impulse is to imagine tactics to get free-not further prescribing Otherness. With this in mind, she uses unorthodox mediums - Craigs List ads, hypnosis, drones, cell phone videos among other things to reshape what is possible in her own identification with being a black queer woman. Her art has been shown at the Frye Art Museum, Northwest African American Museum, Evergreen College, Bridge Productions, Intiman Theatre, Town Hall and more. Her writings have been included in Arcade, Ms blog, James Franco Review and The Stranger. Ingram received the 2014 Stranger Genius Award in Visual Arts. She is a 2016 Neddy art award finalist. She is a current Kennedy Center Citizen Artist fellow and was recently voted one of the 20 most talented people in Seattle by Seattle Magazine.







This exhibition has been presented with generous support from Chihuly Garden and Glass, the Northwest African American Museum, and is funded in part by a Neighborhood Matching Fund from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods.



As a cultural partner of the Seattle Art Fair, METHOD is pleased to participate in the Fair's 2017 Windermere VIP Program with an event on Sunday, August 6. Artist Damien Davis will give remarks and be on-hand to answer questions. Registration for this event will be open to Seattle Art Fair VIP cardholders in June.



METHOD is a non-commercial exhibition space that exhibits sculpture and installation that regards process, material and concept, while engaging the gallery space. METHOD is in the Tashiro Kaplan Building in Pioneer Square, 106 3rd Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104. METHOD hours: Friday & Saturday, 12-5pm or by appointment: info@methodgallery.com - www.methodgallery.com.







METHOD is fiscally sponsored by Shunpike. Shunpike is the 501(c)(3) non-profit agency that provides independent arts groups in Washington State with the services, resources, and opportunities they need to forge their own paths in sustainable success.



Courtesy of METHOD and Northwest African American Museum



