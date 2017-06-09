by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Pride has become 'far more confident' but also far more 'commercial' since his first Pride in 1973, Gay historian and activist Martin Duberman says in an interview published June 3.



Duberman was interviewed by journalist Graham Gremore as part of an effort to 'spotlight the folks who make us proud to show up to work each day - the artists, activists, performers, and personalities who make our community shine.'



'I think the [Pride] March this year needs to be, above all, political,' Duberman insists.



'Less frivolity and more anger. Trump is no friend to the LGBTQ community, and Gay people need to make it clear that we regard ourselves as part of the Resistance. It isn't clear now.'



Duberman's first Pride event was in 1973, he remembers, 'the year that trans activist Sylvia Rivera tried to reach the mic on the stage set up in Washington Square Park (where Vito Russo was the rally emcee) and was forcibly restrained and vigorously booed by the crowd.



'Sylvia, who was a friend, confessed to me that she'd been stoned, but that hardly excuses the murderous reception she was given. It marked the end of her involvement in the movement.'



Rivera, one of the original Stonewall rebels and fan of the Black Panther Party, was protesting a speech by Lesbian feminist Jean O'Leary, who said drag culture was inherently exploitative.



At the time, Rivera was a leader of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR), an organization she founded in the wake of Stonewall. Duberman was a newly out history professor. Vito Russo was a founder of the Gay Activists Alliance.



Rivera went on to join - and get kicked out of - the Gay Activists Alliance. Duberman helped found the National Gay Task Force, ancestor of today's National LGBTQ Task Force. Russo helped to found the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).



'In my book Stonewall, [Rivera] was one of the key figures I featured,' Duberman told Gremore. 'I interviewed her many times and at length, and got to know her well. She was all at once a remarkably tough and tender person. We stayed friendly after the book came out, and I very much miss her electric personality.'



Looking back to the highly politicized days in which he celebrated his first Pride, Duberman - now 86 - calls for a rebirth of LGBT activism.



'Too many young gays, it seems to me, have become apolitical,' Duberman warns. 'They seem to think that VICTORY (to use one recent book title) has allowed us to forget about protest and politics and focus on simply leading our own lives. Yes, there have been considerable advances in our general acceptance, but mostly for those who fit in neatly with the assumptions and outlook of middle-class white culture.



'Our national organizations - especially the Human Rights Campaign - are focused on still greater gains for that segment of the LGBTQ world that is already privileged. We need to do far, far more on behalf of those 'bad' gays who remain outside the charmed circle - like teenagers, sex workers, polyamorists, S/M devotees, and HIV-positive people.



'Our official movement is disgracefully oriented towards achieving ever bigger pieces of the pie, when what we need in fact is a different pie -one that rages against the massive incarnation of people of color, the grotesque economic inequalities that characterize our country, the belligerent stance of our foreign policy, and so forth. We need to join forces with heterosexual radicals who are challenging the status quo and form a set of alliances that will exert real pressure on the powers-that-be.'



