by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



KASKADE

'SPRING FLING'

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

June 6



I know the word 'epic' gets tossed around a lot, but it's really the best way to summarize Kaskade's sold out show on Tuesday night, the first of two Seattle concerts on his brief 'Spring Fling' tour. His back-to-back performances follow another EDM giant, Deadmau5, who also appeared in the Emerald City for two consecutive nights about a month ago. Comparably, whereas Deadmau5's show was big and flashy with a not-so-impressive set list, Kaskade's concert was simple, scaled down with a much better playlist.



Wearing a basic pair of oversized denims and long-sleeve navy tee-shirt, the handsome 46 year-old DJ and producer opened his set with 'Disarm You,' from 2016's Automatic album. Deadmau5 opted for a huge cube-shaped platform with an elevated podium to play his songs, but Kaskade just stood at the edge of the stage within arm's reach of fans who stood at the front on the main floor. Not every Kaskade show is the same and for the Seattle concert he mixed in Soundgarden's 'Black Hole Sun,' as an obvious ode to the late Chris Cornell.



The Utah native remixed The Weeknd's 'Starboy' that sounded incredible, while a large flatscreen behind him displaying images of Earth illuminated at night, and also sneaked in a snippet of his remix of Lana Del Rey's 'Young and Beautiful.' A highlight was 'I Remember,' a song that appears on Deadmau5's Random Album Title record from 2008, a collaboration between the two of them. It found the entire main floor, and even some concertgoers up in the mezzanine, bouncing up and down excitedly.



'So, it's good to be back!' said Kaskade (real name: Ryan Raddon) to the packed theater with a smile. Not certain, but I think the last time he was in town must have been two years ago for 'Fright Night' around Halloween.



During 'We Don't Stop,' the lyrics were posted in bright red letters on the screen, so the audience could sing along - and they did. They also sang along loudly to 'Us,' chanting the chorus, 'And they don't need to know about you, 'bout me, 'bout us / 'Bout you, 'bout me, 'bout us.' Fans, of course, did a lot of dancing, too. While mostly everybody wore tee-shirts and tank tops because of the warm weather, this was an EDM show and that brought out an array of outfits, from sexy leotards and glo-bracelets to bright-colored short-shorts and even a guy dressed in a unicorn costume.



One of the most energetic moments of the show was at the finale when Kaskade played 'Something Something Champs,' as a series of light blue laser beams flashed out to the crowd from the stage, followed by Kaskade standing atop his equipment desk, or a speaker, and thanked everybody for coming to the show as he danced a little. He then asked all of us to crowd in towards the front to snap a selfie. The final 10 minutes of the performance saw two rounds of white confetti and streamers being blown out to the audience, plus a series of smoke bombs going off at the foot of the stage. As if it wasn't already a great concert, that just added more to the excitement.



The second of both Seattle shows, on June 7, included an after party. From the Emerald City 'Spring Fling' moves onto its sixth and final destination, Chicago.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!