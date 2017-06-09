by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Rep. Suzan DelBene met with LGBT veterans on June 5 and announced that she will introduce legislation to add LGBT vets to the federal Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans.



The committee, established by Congress in 1994, advises the Veterans Administration secretary on the needs of minority veterans in the areas of compensation, health care, rehabilitation, outreach, and other VA benefits and services, and recommends program improvements to meet their specific needs.



Under current law, LGBT veterans are not included in the committee's membership or scope. DelBene's Voices for Veterans Act would mandate inclusion of LGBT veterans, ensuring the committee's assessments and recommendations reflect the needs of this growing population. It also extends the committee's authorization for two years.



DelBene's bill was first introduced in the previous Congress with bipartisan support. According to her office, there are some 4.7 million minority veterans, with more than one million being LGBT individuals.



DelBene represents Washington's 1st Congressional District, which takes in most of Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.



'Our nation has a responsibility to ensure all our veterans have equitable access to the care, benefits, and services they need, regardless of who they are and who they love,' DelBene said.



'With the repeal of 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' [DADT] and anti-transgender policies in our military, our veteran population is becoming more diverse every day. It is now more important than ever that we give LGBT veterans a voice on the VA's Advisory Committee - a critical next step to serving and supporting all our veterans as well as they bravely served us.'



LGBT veterans agree

At an event at Gay City, the congresswoman met with a panel of LGBT veterans, including Monique Brown, an Army veteran; Colonel Grethe Cammermeyer, Army; Lindsay Church, Navy; civil rights attorney Anthony Gipe, Navy; and veterans advocate Anthony Vincent, Army.



All agreed that LGBT representation was necessary to guarantee adequate and appropriate services for LGBT veterans.



'It is not enough for our allies to represent us on the committee; we have to be seen to represent ourselves,' Gipe said during the discussion with DelBene. 'Without self-representation, it is at best ignoring us, and at worst erasing us.'



'I've never encountered barriers,' Vincent said, 'but I've heard terrible stories from other vets. Trans vets are the most harmed by lack of representation and competency.'



'I represented a Trans client,' Gipe added, 'and when they wanted to file a complaint, there wasn't even a channel for complaints related to gender identity; there were only general complaints. This silence [about LGBT vets] prevents people from using benefits they're entitled to.'



'The only way I found out that my wife was eligible for benefits was from a poster in the VA office when I went in for an appointment,' Brown recalled.



'At the top, the [department] secretaries - with the best of intentions - are making all these rules and writing instructions, and they think they're making changes, but down in the trenches it ain't happening,' Cammermeyer said.



'One of the most important pieces of competency is how to ask the right questions,' she continued. 'People of my generation don't disclose. I have a friend who was going in for surgery, and on her notification form she listed her wife - they were legally married - as 'friend.' I told her, 'No. your friend can't make medical decisions for you. She's your wife. You have to list her as your wife.'



'The reality of who you are just got shoved down [in the DADT era],' Church said. 'And you can kind of still see that. When you're in uniform you're not gay, you're a service member. In the real world, you can't just have policy, you have to build support for it.'



