Quick! Name your favorite songs by Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand and Beyonce! Go! Okay, here are mine: 'From a Distance,' 'Woman in Love' and '7/11.' Did we match? Are yours the same? Well, chances are the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform my favorite AND your favorite songs by these legendary artists when they present 'Bette, Babs & Beyonce' at McCaw Hall over Pride weekend later this month. The show will also feature music by other beloved divas, including Cher, Diana Ross and Katy Perry - and yes, there will be dancing and it will be a spectacle - so we're talking a really Gay old time! It's something fun to do with a group of friends around Pride before heading out to the bars. The chorus will perform two concerts, only one each night, June 23 and 24, beginning at 8pm. Tickets, priced between $25-$78, are available now at www.seattlechoruses.org, by phone at (206) 388-1400, or at the box office (M-F, 11am-6pm).



It's seems like ages since Arcade Fire played in Seattle, and it probably has been. Whenever it was, I was there and it was an awesome show. The Grammy-winning ensemble is indeed headed back to the Emerald City again, set to appear at Key Arena on October 15 as part of its 'Infinite Content' tour, promoting the band's forthcoming fifth studio album Everything Now featuring the leadoff single, which is also the title track. The world tour officially launched this week in Barcelona and will stop in several European cities before trekking across the Atlantic for a series of dates in Chicago, Ottawa, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver and Kansas City, to name a few. Tickets for Arcade Fire go on sale June 9 (10am) at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



One of the benefits of living in Seattle is lots of free live music, especially during the summer months. The upcoming South Lake Union Block Party will feature performances by Hey Marseilles, Ayron Jones and the Way, Eldridge Gravy & the Court Supreme, Evening Bell and Bread & Butter. The one day all-ages event, happening August 11 from 12 noon to 11pm, will also include food trucks, artisan vending booths, a beer garden for the adults, a print-your-own-free poster station and more entertaining activities for everyone. Proceeds from the SLU Block Party will be donated to Mary's Place, a local organization that empowers homeless women, children and families to reclaim their lives by providing shelter, nourishment, housing and employment resources, healing and hope in a safe community. Last year's Block Party took place in an enclosed area adjacent to Denny Way and Westlake Avenue, where it's expected to be staged again this time.



A few other new shows to give you a heads up about. The Shins have been added to the Marymoor Park Summer Concert Series lineup, set to perform on September 23. The Piano Guys have added a second performance at McCaw Hall on October 2, which means they'll appear at the Seattle Center venue on back-to-nights; they were already booked for October 3. The War on Drugs have also added a second show at the Moore Theatre on October 10, the band is playing the night before, as well, a previously announced date on October 9. And the Tedeschi Trucks Band, featuring two standout American acts, Derek Trucks Band and Susan Tedeschi, will play on November 4.



Finally, don't forget to cheer on the Divine M this Sunday evening, June 11 on the 71st Tony Awards. Midler is the frontrunner to win the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, for her acclaimed performance in Hello Dolly! She recently captured the equivalent prize at the Drama Desk Awards. At press time, however, she was not confirmed as a performer on the telecast, only as a presenter.



