                                 
Saturday, Jun 10, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, June 9, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 23
Seattle Pride announces 2017 Grand Marshals
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seattle Pride announces 2017 Grand Marshals

Last December, Seattle Pride invited the community to help select our Grand Marshals for the 2017 Seattle Pride Parade. We asked for local individuals and organizations that strive to create unity, honor diversity, and work towards the achievement of equal human rights. The Board of Directors reviewed all nominations and is proud to present this year's cohort:

o Anne Melle/PFLAG Seattle

o Gender Justice League

o Seattle Sounders FC

o Sherman Alexie

o Q Center - University of Washington

o YouthCare

Their work has been invaluable as we advance and defend the rights of the LGBTQ community, lift marginalized voices, and strive for equity and social justice. Our Grand Marshals will lead the third largest Pride Parade in the U.S., where we expect more than 500,000 spectators in Downtown Seattle on June 25th. For more information about our 2017 Pride Parade Grand Marshals, please visit www.seattlepride.org.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
SGN exclusive interview:

Seattle City Council candidate Teresa Mosqueda
------------------------------
Seattle releases gender identity guidelines for City employees
------------------------------
Keep Pride political, Martin Duberman says
------------------------------
Suzan DelBene meets with LGBT vets, introduces bill to add LGBT reps to Advisory Committee on Minority Veterans
------------------------------
Seattle Pride announces 2017 Grand Marshals
------------------------------

------------------------------
Visit Seattle debuts short film for Pride Month reinforcing Seattle's stance of inclusivity and acceptance
------------------------------
Honorees announced for Seattle Women's Pride June 17
------------------------------
Walk away from Trumpcare, Patty Murray urges Senate Republicans
------------------------------
POZSeattle Pride Summer BBQ
------------------------------
Fifty-seven percent agree: Trump sucks
------------------------------
Judge dismisses suit against anti-Gay Scott Lively on technicality, still says he's guilty
------------------------------
Sorry dude, your laptop's not old enough to marry you
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News