Last December, Seattle Pride invited the community to help select our Grand Marshals for the 2017 Seattle Pride Parade. We asked for local individuals and organizations that strive to create unity, honor diversity, and work towards the achievement of equal human rights. The Board of Directors reviewed all nominations and is proud to present this year's cohort:



o Anne Melle/PFLAG Seattle



o Gender Justice League



o Seattle Sounders FC



o Sherman Alexie



o Q Center - University of Washington



o YouthCare



Their work has been invaluable as we advance and defend the rights of the LGBTQ community, lift marginalized voices, and strive for equity and social justice. Our Grand Marshals will lead the third largest Pride Parade in the U.S., where we expect more than 500,000 spectators in Downtown Seattle on June 25th. For more information about our 2017 Pride Parade Grand Marshals, please visit www.seattlepride.org.



