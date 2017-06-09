The Official Destination Marketing Organization's newest marketing campaign asks citizens what it means to be #seattleproud



Despite the current administration's failure to acknowledge June as LGBTQ Pride Month, Visit Seattle has created a short film sharing the message that Pride in Seattle is celebrated, and goes beyond the month of June. Local business owners, residents and advocates share what it means to be #seattleproud, why Pride is even more important this year, and how the energy around acceptance in Seattle should be taken to a national level.



'Pride in Seattle exists year-round and is part of the fabric that makes this city so special to live in and visit,' said Ali Daniels, Vice President, Marketing at Visit Seattle. 'This film re-emphasizes the message of a community that embraces diversity and acceptance; where all people are welcome.'



The short can be seen at http://www.visitseattle.org/lgbtq



The organization also recently produced a video called 'Shine a Light,' highlighting everyday residents, getting out into their communities, shining lights in solidarity of immigrants and refugees.



Visit Seattle plans to extend the #seattleproud message of the video and marketing campaign to on-the-ground activations at the Seattle Pride Parade on June 25. Partnering with the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) - Seattle's LGBT and allied chamber of commerce - they'll distribute hundreds of rainbow hats and buttons, asking parade-goers to write on the hats why they're '#seattleproud.'



About Visit Seattle

Visit Seattle has served as the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for Seattle and King County for more than 50 years. A 501(c)(6) organization, Visit Seattle enhances the economic prosperity of the region through global destination branding along with competitive programs and campaigns in leisure travel marketing, convention sales and overseas tourism development. Nearly 40 million annual visitors spend $7 billion in the city and county each year. The economic power of travel and tourism generates 74,000 Seattle area jobs and contributes $718 million in annual state and local tax revenue. Visit visitseattle.org.



Courtesy of Visit Seattle



