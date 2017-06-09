by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



In a June 6 speech, Washington Sen. Patty Murray urged Republican senators to 'walk away' from their party's American Health Care Act (ACHA, or Trumpcare) legislation.



Murray also released a memo drafted by Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) committee staff documenting what her office called the 'anti-women' views of Trump appointees Charmaine Yoest and Teresa Manning.



As passed by the Republican-controlled House, Trumpcare would raise premiums and undo protections for people with pre-existing conditions, take coverage away from some 24 million people, cut off access to critical reproductive health care services at Planned Parenthood, and effectively end federal support for Medicaid.



At the same time, the GOP bill awards tax breaks to insurance and drug companies and the wealthiest individual taxpayers. Although the legislation has been rejected by a majority of Americans in several national polls, an all-male, closed-door working group of Senate Republicans is now writing their version of the legislation.



At the same time, Murray warned, Trump has appointed officials with a history of opposing health measures vital for women.



Until her appointment, Yoest was a senior fellow at American Values, an organization that describes itself as 'deeply committed to defending life [and] traditional marriage and equipping our children with the values necessary to stand against liberal education and cultural forces.'



Prior to that, Yoest served as the president of Americans United for Life, an anti-choice group.



Manning was previously a lobbyist with the National Right to Life Committee, which describes itself as 'the nation's oldest and largest pro-life organization.' Like Yoest, Manning also worked at the Family Research Council, a notoriously anti-Gay, anti-choice organization.



As the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Yoest will be help craft the Department of Health and Human Services' public messaging. As Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs, Manning will be in charge of administering the Title X program, which provides comprehensive family planning and related preventive services to millions of women across the country.



'In the first few months of the Trump administration, we have seen an unprecedented assault on women's access to basic health care services and on women's reproductive rights,' wrote Sen. Murray, in a letter to Senate colleagues accompanying the HELP memo.



'President Trump and congressional Republicans are clearly committed to adopting extreme policies that will roll back decades of progress on these issues, both in the United States and abroad. As we continue our efforts to defend women's health and rights, I am writing to alert you to the strikingly extreme, anti-choice agenda that two recent appointees have pursued throughout their careers...



'The memo outlines why Ms. Yoest and Ms. Manning's efforts to spread misinformation, undermine women's access to basic health care services, and roll back women's reproductive rights are especially dangerous given the offices they will lead,' Sen. Murray continued.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!