Moto is an extremely handsome 1-year-old American Pit Bull/Terrier mix with striking silver eyes. You can't help but smile when faced with his huge, happy grin and his wagging, white-tipped tail! Moto is energetic and playful; tennis balls are among his favorite things. He also loves to snuggle and give you gentle kisses. Moto is very people-oriented and will stick to your hip like velcro! Given Moto's yearning for constant companionship, he would likely do well in a home containing another friendly and playful pooch. Despite his size and strength, he behaves well on-leash and loves to go on walks and other adventures. Moto is eager-to-please, so a bit of basic training and positive reinforcement will go a long way!



As with all of our dogs, Moto has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Introduce to children 12 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Moto prior to adoption. Please see our adoption advisors for additional behavior information.



Meet Magic Mittens, a gorgeous and fluffy 5-year-old kitty! Magic Mittens is a beautiful medium-haired tortoiseshell girl who's eager to meet new friends. She might be a bit quiet at first, but with just a little bit of time and patience, she'll definitely be your best friend. Our foster volunteer reported that Magic Mittens does great with other cats and will adapt quickly to a home. Magic Mittens is one of the nicest cats you'll ever meet. She gives really cute head butts and will want to rub against your face all the time. If this sweet girl seems like the one for you, come meet her today at Seattle Humane!



As with all of our cats, Magic Mittens is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Next adoption special:



Father's Day Discount | June 16-18

Attention all dads and animal lovers! Open your heart and home to an orphaned animal this Father's Day weekend at Seattle Humane. From June 16-18, all furry dads-to-be receive $25 off the adoption fee of any pet in our care. Take your new fur child on adventures, cuddle with them in your man cave and land all of your corny dad jokes. Man's best friend is waiting, so visit Seattle Humane to find yours!



