by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Germany is granting visas to Gay refuges from Chechnya, officials confirmed on June 8.



According to the Associated Press, the first Gay Chechen refugee arrived in Germany on June 6. Three others have met with German embassy staff in Moscow, and a fourth man's visa application is under review, according to the New York Times.



A German foreign ministry spokesperson told the Times that, in the case of one refugee, 'a visa was issued and the person was able to come to Germany on June 6.'



'We are glad we are able to help in particularly difficult cases,' the spokesperson added.



Germany provides visas on 'urgent humanitarian grounds' for people who can demonstrate they're in serious danger, the AP says.



At a May meeting, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to help protect Gay rights in Chechnya. Russian officials have promised to investigate reports of a pogrom against Gay men in Chechnya but have denied the truth of the reports.



According to the Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta, about 100 Gay Chechens have been arrested by Chechen authorities and are being held in several concentration camps in the North Caucasus country.



At least four men have reportedly died under torture, and Chechen officials are said to be urging families of Gay men to kill them in order to spare the Chechen government the trouble.



Chechnya is an internally self-governing republic within the Russian Federation. Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov is an ally of Putin.



While the United States has not issued visas to Chechen refugees, European countries are beginning to open their borders to men fleeing persecution there.



In May, Lithuania's foreign minister announced that his government had granted visas to two Chechens who 'suffered persecution because of their sexual orientation.'



Joël Deumier, president of the French LGBT rights group SOS Homophobie, said a Chechen refugee had arrived in France.



Officials with ILGA-Europe, an international LGBT organization, said that several other European countries had also entered into discussions to admit Gay refugees on grounds of persecution, but the group declined to name the countries so as not to put the refugees at risk.



'The crisis is ongoing, so we have been working on asylum, on getting people out beyond the borders of Russia, since staying in Russia is not a safe alternative,' Daina Rudusa, an ILGA-Europe official, said. 'Some people have already made it out, but many remain in safe houses throughout Russia, applying for visas and trying to escape.'



