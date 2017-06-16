Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) proudly takes the McCaw Hall stage for 'Bette, Babs &Beyoncé,' belting out many of the songs made famous by this beloved trio of divas: Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, and Beyoncé Knowles. These iconic performers with powerhouse vocals and outsized personas have thrilled audiences for decades; in honor of Pride Month, SMC will revel in timeless hits like, 'Wind Beneath My Wings,' 'Don't Rain on My Parade' and 'Single Ladies.' More sensational female superstars will be celebrated in song, including Katy Perry, Cher and Diana Ross. Yes - there will be dancing! Yes - it will be a spectacle! And yes -it will be FIERCE!



Two performances only at McCaw Hall on June 23 and 24 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-$78 and available at www.seattlechoruses.org or over the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm.



About Seattle Men's Chorus/Seattle Women's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men's Chorus (founded 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded 2002) comprise the largest community choral organization in North America. Both choruses stand out as the largest LGBTQ-identified men's and women's choruses in the world. Along with the small ensembles, Captain Smartypants and Sensible Shoes, the choruses comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's largest, most vibrant and successful music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons. Flying House Productions is the not-for-profit organization that governs and manages the Choruses. Collectively there are 650+ singing members along with staff, volunteers, and associate members who support both Choruses. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ community and offer more than 30 outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.



Our Mission

Our voices transform society through innovative and entertaining programs that build community, illuminate the experiences of LGBTQ people and their allies, expand inclusion, and inspire justice.



Our Vision

A more harmonious world that celebrates the unique identities and talents of all people.



