by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



It's called 'Inspired,' a brand new song from Miley Cyrus released this week. And it was inspired by and written for LGBT youth, in hopes they will unify and 'engage in their communities and help create social change.' The pop star recorded the song in Nashville, her hometown, and debuted it during the One Love Manchester show on June 4 benefitting the victims of the attack last month at Manchester Arena. Proceeds from sales of 'Inspired,' however, will go to Cyrus' own Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiming to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations. You can buy or stream 'Inspired,' coinciding with Pride Month, at iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Play.



We have a loyal ally in Harry Styles. Most recently, he stated that 'LGBT rights were fundamental, not political' in a French television interview. But the former One Direction singer has consistently thrown his support to our community, whether it was running around a concert stage with a Pride flag in New York, or wearing Michael Sam's team jersey during a show when the openly gay football player was drafted by the St. Louis Rams a few years ago, or when he posted a congratulatory message on Twitter the day same-sex marriage became legal across the country in 2015. Styles remains private about his own sexuality, telling The Sun 'I don't feel like it's something I've ever felt like I have to explain about myself.' And why are we talking about Harry Styles? Well, because he's coming to Seattle this summer, as part of his upcoming solo tour. The British singer-songwriter, who released his first album this year featuring the single 'Sign of the Times,' will appear July 7 at Key Arena with special guest Kacey Musgraves, another strong LGBT ally and two time-Grammy winner, who recently wished her fans Happy Pride Month on her Facebook page. Tickets for this concert go on sale June 16 (10am) at LiveNation.com, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Tegan and Sara are headed back to the Emerald City this fall, set to perform at the Moore Theatre on 'The Con X: Tour,' marking the 10th anniversary of The Con, an album that finally earned them mainstream success after years of being an underrated indie act. The lesbian sister duo will open the tour on October 20 at San Diego's Balboa Theatre and a portion of proceeds from all shows will benefit the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for economic justice, health and representation of LGBTQ girls and women. They're expected to perform acoustic and intimate versions of the 14 songs that appear on The Con when they arrive in Seattle on October 27. Tickets, priced between $27 and $67, are available online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. For more information, visit STGPresents.org.



Here are additional new concerts to tell you about: Glass Animals at WaMu Theater on September 16, Tom Jones at the Paramount Theatre on September 23, Ben Folds at the Moore Theatre on September 29, Iron & Wine at the Moore Theatre on October 18 and Ani DiFranco at the Neptune on November 8.



Finally, Lady GaGa is partnering with local coffee giant Starbucks for its 'Cups of Kindness' campaign, which will raise funds for youth programs that advocate kindness, create positive environments, and offer mental health resources. Starbucks will donate 25 cents from every 'Cups of Kindness' beverage sold at participating stores in the US and Canada between June 13 and June 19. Lady GaGa will perform at the Tacoma Dome on August 5.



