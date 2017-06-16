The annual celebration of the Seattle-area Transgender community, Trans* Pride Seattle will be taking place on Capitol Hill on Friday, June 23 in and around Cal Anderson Park. The assembly and line-up to march will begin at 5pm on Nagle Pl. The march will step off at 6pm sharp from Broadway E & E John St, and travel east to 12th Ave, south on 12th Ave to E Olive St, and west to Cal Anderson Park, arriving at approximately 6:30pm. The Trans* Pride Seattle celebration will begin at 7pm.







Ari Morales and Daniela Vazquez, the founders of the Mexico City based trans activist organization, Almas Cautivas, will be speaking at Trans Pride. Almas Cautivas creates programs that improve prison conditions and reduce recidivism for incarcerated LGBTQIA populations in Mexico. Ari and Daniela are incredible leaders of their community.



Bay Area trans activist Jennicet gained national attention when she interrupted President Obama during a White House Pride reception to ask him to help trans immigrants in immigration detention. Jennicet channeled that high profile event into recognition of her organization Familia: TQLM and the momentous struggle that documented and undocumented LGBTQ immigrants face.



At any given moment the incomparable Andrea Jenkins is an outspoken social justice advocate, a poet, current board member for Trans United Fund, and an oral historian who spearheads the Transgender Oral History Project, an archival project which has collected over 400 hours of trans histories thus far.



Today, she's doing all of that plus utilizing her 25 years of public service leadership to run a historical campaign for Minneapolis City Council on a comprehensive equity platform. Saying we are excited is an understatement!







Gender Justice League is dedicated to building solidarity and inspiring community collaboration - locally, nationally, and globally. We hope you can join Gender Justice League, Andrea, Jennicet, Ari and Daniela for what will surely be the most radical and inspirational Trans Pride Seattle has ever seen!



Trans* Pride Seattle is proud to curate a diverse and powerful group of speakers and performers from around the United States. A few speakers from select local organizations will also be taking the stage to discuss their work and the services and opportunities they offer. In addition, there will be an information and resource fair with a wide variety of community groups and organizations doing outreach. There will also be food trucks and our beloved community out in full force! Organized by Gender Justice League in association with local organizations who support the Seattle-area Trans* and gender non-conforming community. More information at www.transprideseattle.org.



Courtesy of Gender Justice League



