by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The whole world hates Donald Trump - with the exception of Russians and Israelis - according to a new Pew poll released June 27.



The poll involved 40,447 respondents in 37 countries and was conducted from February 16 to May 8.



Only 22% of the respondents said they had 'confidence' in Trump, compared with the 64% who said the same about Barack Obama at the end of his term.



In the eyes of Pew poll participants, Trump compared poorly to other world leaders. In fact, he got the lowest ratings among those tested. Forty-two percent said they had confidence in Germany's Angela Merkel, and 28% in China's Xi Jinping. Even Russian president Vladimir Putin inspired more confidence than Trump, with 27% saying they trusted him.



As a country, the favorable rating of the United States fell from 64% in the Obama era to only 49% now. Israel and Russia were the only countries surveyed where the public prefers Trump to Obama.



Pew said the overall view of the United States, which Pew has followed since 2002, tends to correspond to approval for the president, even if US culture and Americans as people tend to win higher ratings than their leaders.



'The drop in favorability ratings for the United States is widespread,' Pew said. 'The share of the public with a positive view of the US has plummeted in a diverse set of countries from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.'



According to Pew, the most severe decline came in European allies such as Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany, and also in South Korea.



The decline was less pronounced in some majority-Muslim countries such as Turkey, Tunisia, and Jordan, partly because approval for Obama was already low.



Trump's character traits got particularly unfavorable notice, with 75% of respondents saying he's 'arrogant,' 65% saying he's 'ignorant,' and 62% calling Trump 'dangerous.'



Among the positive characteristics tested, his highest rating was for being a strong leader. Fewer believed he is charismatic or well qualified, or cares about ordinary people.



Pew also polled attitudes on five major policy proposals that Trump has supported. Globally, none of them are popular.



As a candidate, Trump repeatedly pledged to withdraw the United States from the nuclear weapons agreement with Iran. The poll's respondents opposed this idea. Only in Israel and Jordan did majorities support US withdrawal from the agreement.



About a third of the respondents supported Trump's proposed Muslim ban, but the ban was popular in four countries - Hungary, Poland, Israel, and Russia - governed by right-wing nationalist parties. As might be expected, opposition was especially strong in several countries with Muslim-majority populations, including Jordan, Lebanon, and Senegal.



There was widespread opposition to the US withdrawing from international climate change agreements, although the poll was taken before Trump scrapped the Paris climate accord. Only 19% support the US backing away from international climate treaties. The sentiment was especially strong in the European nations polled.



Only 16% endorsed Trump's plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico. Fully 94% of Mexicans opposed the wall, and the wall was strongly rejected throughout Latin America, as well as in much of Europe. There was no country among the 37 surveyed in which a majority endorsed a border wall between the US and Mexico.



