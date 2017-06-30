by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will not run for re-election as a write-in candidate, he said at a June 29 press conference. Instead, Murray is backing former US Attorney Jenny Durkan to succeed him.



Murray dropped out of the race after a sex scandal derailed what looked to be almost certain re-election. After Delvonn Heckard dropped his lawsuit charging Murray with sexual abuse, the mayor hinted he might run as a write-in candidate.



Murray spokesperson Jeff Reading said Murray would 'shake up' the mayoral race with his press conference, touching off speculation that he would jump back into the race.



Murray endorsed Durkan, however, saying she is 'head and shoulders above the rest' of the 21 candidates in the race.



Murray's decision not to run is very good news for Durkan, since a Wilson Strategic poll released June 21 showed that if he jumped back in the race, her support would be cut nearly in half.



'I've known Jenny for almost three decades,' Murray said.



'We worked together during the dark days of the anti-LGBT initiatives in the '90s. We worked together in her role as US attorney on police reform.



'She has the experience, the temperament, the political skills, and she also has strong relationships regionally and nationally, to move this city forward during uncertain times.'



Murray said that by endorsing Durkan, he hoped to keep Seattle from returning to the 'divisive' politics he had inherited.



'I want to have a transition that represents what is best about democracy,' he said.



Durkan, who appeared with Murray at the press event in the lobby of the Paramount Theater, said she was 'honored' to have the endorsement of a 'strong and good mayor.'



While many business leaders and organizations who were backing Murray have already endorsed Durkan, Murray's union backers have lined up behind Bob Hasegawa or Jessyn Farrell.



