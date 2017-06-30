by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



A great list of artists have been confirmed for the 11th season of Edmonds Center for the Arts performances, including nostalgic pop legend Michael Feinstein and country-folk icon Rosanne Cash. The series, which also includes children's theater productions, comedians and other entertainers, begins October 5 with Bria Skonberg, continuing with PIAF! The Show on October 20, Las Migas on October 28, Shemekia Copeland & Matt Andersen on November 2, Al Stewart ('Year of the Cat') with the Empty Pockets on November 15, The Seattle International Comedy Competition on November 15 as well, Storm Large's Holiday Ordeal on November 30 and The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show featuring Preservation Hall Legacy Horns on December 21, before a three-week holiday break.



The series resumes on January 11 with Lil Buck & Jon Boogz in a show called 'Love Heals All Wounds,' followed by International Guitar Night on January 24, Rosanne Cash Duo on January 25, HAPA featuring Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole on February 8, Cantus on February 15, Michael Feinstein on February 24, Harlem Quartet & Aldo López-Gavilán on March 8, Paula Poundstone on March 10, Dervish on March 17, The Quebe Sisters on March 29, Las Cafeteras on April 27, Mystical Arts of Tibet on May 11 and closing out the run is New York Voices: 30th Anniversary Celebration on May 19.



In addition to these main stage performances, matinee theatrical productions and film screenings of Hollywood classic films are also scheduled, plus the continuation of the ECA's film cabaret series that includes Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Birds, Buena Vista Social Club and O Brother, Where Art Thou. For more information on any of the shows or to purchase tickets, visit www.ec4arts.org or call the ECA Box Office at (425) 275-9595.







Don't stay indoors, go Out to Lunch. The Seattle summer concert series, in its 39th year, will be bigger than ever with daily live music and not just during lunchtime. Twelve downtown locations will host free performances by local artists between July 5 and September 1 from 12pm to 1:30pm, except on Mondays when the music will be staged from 4:30pm to 6pm. Among the midday Out to Lunch concerts are live sets from Pearl Django (July 6, City Hall Plaza), The Dusty 45s (July 19, Harbor Steps), Soul Revue (August 2, Union Square), Kris Orlowski with Budo (August 4, Occidental Square) and Kate Voss & the Big Boss Band (August 30, Waterfront Hot Spot). Monday afternoon performances include The Maldives (August 7, 426 Terry Avenue North), Planes on Paper (July 31, Denny Park) and Ten Miles Wide (515 Westlake Avenue North). Bring your own sack lunch, or grab something nearby and enjoy great live music all summer long at no cost. For the complete list of acts of the 2017 series, visit www.downtownseattle.org.



The lineup for the 10th annual Concerts at the Mural, co-presented by KEXP and Seattle, has been announced with The Helio Sequence, Summer Cannibals and Cosmos kicking things off on August 4, followed by Telekinesis, Y La Bamba and Haley Heynderickx performing on August 11. Appearing on August 18 are Thunderpussy, a 'surprise guest' and The Courtneys, while The Maldives, Industrial Revelation and Emma Lee Toyoda close out the summer live music series on August 25. All concerts will be staged at the Mural Amphitheatre, just below the Space Needle at Seattle Center, and all are free to the public. Seating is first come-first serve and guests are allowed to bring their own food; however, no large coolers or ice chests, pets, umbrellas, or audio-visual recording devices will be permitted. Food for purchase will be available, as well as a beer-wine garden, plus The Armory will be open for business with several eateries inside like MOD Pizza and Blue Water Taco Grill serving a variety of items. Each performance begins at 5pm. For more information, go to www.KEXP.org or www.seattlecenter.com, or call (206) 684-7200.



Here are a few more concerts to consider going to: Damian 'Jr. Gong' Marley on September 27, Broken Social Scene on October 23, and Gary Numan on November 22, all at The Neptune.



Finally, in last week's column I forgot to include the date and venue of Zedd's upcoming show in Seattle. He'll appear at WaMu Theater on September 30, as part of his 11-city 'Echo Tour 2017'. Tickets are on sale now.



