A world champion ice sculpturist and local entrepreneur. A top distiller and educator. A noted spirits historian with an artisan flair. These are just a few of the interesting and unique presenters who will take the stage at PROOF: The Washington Distillers Festival, to share their wit and wisdom with lovers of craft spirits from throughout the Seattle area.



PROOF - the one-night-only, flagship tasting event of the Washington Distillers Guild, runs from 5:30-9pm (VIP admission at 4:30pm) on Saturday, July 8 at Fremont Studios (155 N 35th St). Full information, including a list of participating distilleries and restaurants, plus ticket prices and more, is available online at PROOFWashington.org.



Through its first four years, PROOF has been a huge hit with distillers and consumers alike. More than 45 craft distilleries attended last year's sold-out event, where attendees met and mingled with the craftsmen and women of the Washington Distillers Guild - the largest of its kind in the nation - while enjoying award-winning spirits, delicious local bites and more in a hip, urban setting designed to showcase grand tasting programming and education.



Already in 2017, 38 distilleries and 15 restaurants have committed to PROOF, while ticket sales are tracking towards a fourth-consecutive sellout.



In addition to the chance to taste locally made whiskey, gin, bourbon, vodka and other craft spirits, attendees will be able to discover a new favorite cocktail made by local restaurants, and purchase bottles of their favorite new finds. Plus, leading experts from throughout the region - including Creative Ice artisan Steve Cox, The Barrel Thief's Christopher Gronbeck and Raising the Bar's Renee Cebula - will take to the Use The Booze stage throughout the evening, sharing tips for enjoying your favorite spirits in new or interesting ways.



General admission tickets are $50; VIP tickets - including an extra hour of tasting, a commemorative Glencairn tasting glass and two additional tasting tokens (for a total of 12), plus the chance to learn more about Washington's fastest-growing beverage market in a more intimate setting - are $75. Of the 200 VIP tickets made available in 2017, fewer than 30 remain, so advance purchase is recommended. Tickets can be purchased online at PROOFWashington.org.



Since its initial announcement in 2013, PROOF has generated considerable buzz in the Seattle food-and-beverage industry, where craft spirits represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the market. Owned by the Guild and produced by local event team Varsity Communications - who also co-produce the long-running and successful Taste Washington wine-tasting weekend - PROOF was the first event of its kind to bring together so many Washington distillers under one roof. For more information, visit PROOFWashington.org.



Courtesy of the Washington Distillers Guild



