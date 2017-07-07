Meet Canfettie, a 3-year-old Basset Hound mix who would love to be your adventure sweetie. Don't let her height fool you, she loves to play, and will happily lead you anywhere you want to go, wiggling and sniffing all the way. She also loves a good ear scratch and will trade plenty of sweet kisses for one. She's sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family. If you have room in your heart and home for this happy girl, then come meet her today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our dogs, Canfettie has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Introduce to children 14 years and older. Resident dogs are required to meet Canfetti prior to adoption. No history with cats.



Meet Meow Meow, a beautiful, 4-year-old cat with the cutest splash of white on her chest and adorable black freckles on her white paws. Meow Meow is a complete sweetie who loves to come up and get scratches and pats. She's very easy to get along with, and she'll quickly become your best friend! Come and meet her today at Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did! ??Meow Meow did test positive for FIV but when kept indoors, an FIV-positive kitty can live a long, happy life like any other feline. Our staff would be happy to speak with you about FIV and Meow Meow's long-term care should you have any questions before adoption.??As with all of our cats, Meow Meow has been spayed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. She has also been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and a collar with an identification tag. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Updates



Our shelter will be closed on the 4th of July. Register for Bellevue's Four on the 4th - a 4k dog jog and walk to benefit the animals in our care! Sign up by visiting the Events section on Seattle Humane's Facebook page.



Ashwood Park

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 AM - 12 PM (registration begins at 7:30)



10820 NE 10th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004



Next adoption special



July 7-9 | The Hipster Hounds



Be cool and adopt a shelter dog. This decision is on-point! Meet the hipster hound of your dreams this weekend at Seattle Humane in Bellevue and take $50 off adoption fees for all dogs 1 year and up. Whether you plan to wander the local farmers market or listen to music on the patio, Seattle Humane has a special dog who'll match your style!



