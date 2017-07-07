Multifaceted pianoman Victor Janusz and international vocalist Arwen Dewey team up with sizzling saxophonist Medearis Dixson for a multilingual cabaret kaleidoscope of bright lights, crowded sidewalks and gritty cement dreams. From Gainsbourg to Sondheim to Sinead O'Connor (plus songs from their upcoming album!), join them for a magical night on the town! It's somewhere between Old and New York, London, and Paris...



Dorothy's on Capitol Hill, Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave., Saturday July 8 at 7pm. Tickets at www.DorothysPianoBar.com/tickets



Hope to see you there!



