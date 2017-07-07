ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California Ave SW) is pleased to announce the 2017 Cabaret series AFTER HOURS WITH MATHEW WRIGHT: SUMMER OF SONDHEIM featuring Eric Ankrim on July 17, Jessica Skerritt on July 24, and Justin Huertas with special guest Rheanna Atendido on July 31 at 7:30pm.



The 2017 ArtsWest Cabaret series will feature each artist performing his or her own selections from Stephen Sondheim's award-winning decades-spanning catalog of work. An audience favorite, these events - hosted by ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright - are fun-filled evenings of lively conversation and spirited performances in the intimate 149-seat ArtsWest Playhouse theatre. Patrons can purchase general seating or a Table for Two which features a complimentary bottle of wine and nibbles. Single tickets ($30-$80) and subscriptions ($75-$210) to the entire series are available and on sale now.



This summer's roster features renowned Seattle artists Eric Ankrim, Jessica Skerritt, and Justin Huertas. Eric Ankrim has been a leading man at The 5th Avenue Theatre and beyond with starring roles in OKLAHOMA, CAROUSEL and more, most recently appearing on the ArtsWest stage to perform work by Stephen Sondheim at FIRST LOOK: SWEENEY TODD. Jessica Skerritt is a teaching artist and performer with previous starring roles in The 5th Avenue Theatre's productions of HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS and THE SOUND OF MUSIC. Justin Huertas previously on the ArtsWest stage in AMERICAN IDIOT and the 2016 AFTER HOURS series is the star and creator of Seattle Repertory Theatre's hit musical LIZARD BOY. He will be joined by special guest Rheanna Atendido who performed in the ArtsWest staging of DR. FAUSTUS LIGHTS THE LIGHTS at the ArtsWest 2017 Gala & Auction I AM AND I AM HERE.



About the Production

AFTER HOURS WITH MATHEW WRIGHT plays July 17 (Eric Ankrim) July 24 (Jessica Skerritt) and July 31 (Justin Huertas with special guest Rheanna Atendido) at 7:30pm at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery, 4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116. Tickets (ranging from $30-$80) and subscriptions (ranging from $75-$210) may be purchased online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206-938-0339 and in person at the Box Office, Thursday to Saturday, 2pm-7:30pm.



About ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery

ArtsWest is a vibrant center for both performing and visual arts located in the West Seattle Junction. This 149-seat theatre provides a unique setting for audiences and artists as stories of human emotion unfold in an intimate space. Winner of the American Theatre Wing's 2012 National Theatre Company Award, ArtsWest has produced such diverse work as Evil Dead: The Musical, Little Women, a critically acclaimed production of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts and the smash hit Peter and the Starcatcher. ArtsWest produces artistic events that provoke conversation, incite the imagination and use live theater as a powerful agent of change. www.artswest.org



