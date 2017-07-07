                                 
Saturday, Jul 08, 2017
 
posted Friday, July 7, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 27
Pike Place Market expands for first time in decades with new MarketFront
Pike Place Market expands for first time in decades with new MarketFront

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

Pike Place Market just got bigger. For the first time in 40 years, the beloved Seattle landmark has expanded to now include the Pike Place MarketFront, a 30,000-square foot space that houses additional local artisan vendors and an observation deck overlooking the waterfront with magnificent views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains and nearby islands, as well as the south downtown area and sports stadiums.

The $74 million project, which broke ground in 2015 yet was in the planning stages for many years before that, was unveiled to the public on June 29 during a 30-minute reception that included a brief speech by Mayor Ed Murray, where he thanked his predecessors and First Husband, as he referred to him by, Michael Shiosaki. He stated how giant projects like these often face obstacles in just getting started, sometimes from city residents who oppose new development. In mentioning the upcoming expansion of Pier 62 and the return of live music to the waterfront, the mayor seemed undeterred in moving things along.

'We're not going to stop until its completed,' Murray said firmly, to a large crowd gathered under a blazing hot sun.

The reception also featured a performance by members of the Chief Seattle Club, headed by Colleen Echohawk, also in attendance, who chanted while beating drums during a short tribal ceremony that honored the city's Native American heritage and Seattle's first ancestors.

The MarketFront, situated in the northwest corner of the market, includes a pavilion with room for 47 farm and craft vendors, a Producers Hall featuring a brewery, seafood restaurant, biscuit maker and chocolatier, brand new covered parking spaces for 300 vehicles and 33 bicycles, three public art installations, a social services center called Market Commons and a 40-unit senior housing complex that will be managed by Pike Place Market PDA (Preservation & Development Authority), which manages the properties in the Market Historic District.

'The Market is about people,' noted Matt Hanna, PDA Council Chair. 'It's about individuals who love this place.'

Opened in 1907, Pike Place Market is one of the oldest public farmers' markets in the country and one of Seattle's top attractions with thousands of daily visitors from around the country, including celebrities like James Franco, Lea Michele, Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, who've dropped in while in town to promote their latest work, or on tour. Last year saw the debut of an Evening Farmers Market, continuing this summer every Wednesday through September 27 (3pm to 7pm) with fresh produce, floral bouquets, artisan-crafted goods and food vendors.

For more information on the Pike Place Market, visit pikeplacemarket.org.

