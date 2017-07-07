by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The Texas Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that same-sex married couples have no inherent right to the spousal benefits that opposite-sex spouses enjoy.



All the court's justices - Republicans elected in partisan statewide elections - agreed with the ruling.



The decision came in a case challenging a Houston city policy put in place by Lesbian mayor Annise Parker in 2013.



Rev. Jack Pidgeon of the West Houston Christian Center and one other plaintiff, alleging they were harmed by the policy because their tax money went to support relationships they opposed on religious grounds, sued to overturn Parker's decision.



After failing at the trial court level, they appealed to the Texas Supreme Court, which initially rejected their appeal in September 2016.



A campaign by social and religious conservatives produced what the Austin Statesman described as 'a barrage of emails' demanding the justices reconsider or risk a backlash in the next GOP primary. Leading Republicans - including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton - joined the call, and in January the court issued a rare motion to rehear the case.



While the Texas court was obligated to acknowledge the US Supreme Court's Obergefell decision recognizing same-sex marriages, the Texas justices adopted a very narrow reading of the high court's instructions.



According to the Texas court, the 2015 US Supreme Court ruling didn't decide all marriage-related matters, leaving room for state courts to explore the decision's 'reach and ramifications.'



'The Supreme Court held ... that the Constitution requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriages to the same extent that they license and recognize opposite-sex marriages, but it did not hold that states must provide the same publicly funded benefits to all married persons,' Justice Jeff Boyd wrote for the Texas court.



Neel Lane, a Dallas lawyer who challenged the state's ban on same-sex marriage in 2013, said the Texas judges blatantly disregarded the US Supreme Court's meaning in Obergefell, as well as subsequent rulings including a decision earlier in June requiring Arkansas to list both same-sex spouses on their children's birth certificates.



'The (US) court majority intended it to be a watershed opinion that would clear all barriers to equality for same-sex couples. That's just clear from the language of the opinion,' Lane said.



The LGBT rights group Equality Texas said the Texas Supreme Court decision 'clings to unconstitutional notions of separate but equal.'



'The Texas Supreme Court's decision this morning is a warning shot to all LGBTQ Americans that the war on marriage equality is ever-evolving, and anti-LGBTQ activists will do anything possible to discriminate against our families,' GLAAD President Sarah Kate Elli added.



The Texas Supreme Court ruling returns the case to a Texas district court to determine if the Obergefell decision requires equal spousal benefits for same-sex and opposite-sex couples.



'We decline to instruct the trial court how to construe Obergefell on remand,' Boyd wrote. Houston officials said they were reviewing the decision and considering options, which could include an appeal to the US. Supreme Court. In the meantime, spousal benefits will continue to be offered 'all eligible employees,' Mayor Sylvester Turner said.



Turner, who is a Democrat, added that 'Marriage equality is the law of the land, and everyone is entitled to the full benefits of marriage, regardless of the gender of their spouse.'



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who argued for the narrowest possible reading of Obergefell, is currently under indictment for securities fraud.



