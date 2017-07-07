The Seattle Public Library is seeking Homework Help volunteers at 11 Library locations for the 2017-2018 school year. The Library is looking for people who have a passion for helping elementary, middle and high school students learn and succeed in school.



Homework Help volunteers support students by helping them understand homework assignments, develop literacy and mathematics skills, and prepare for college and careers. Volunteers mentor students in all academic subjects and may also specialize in college-prep subjects, like English and science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) fields.



Most of the students are first-generation Americans who speak a language other than English at home. Volunteers interact with students of all ages in small groups and individually.



Volunteers will provide Homework Help once a week when public schools are in session, and a commitment throughout the school year is requested. Visit www.spl.org/homeworkvolunteer for more information. Volunteer applications are due by Monday, July 31.



Homework Help will be offered at the following Library locations from Sept. 11, 2017 through June 14, 2018. Bilingual volunteers who speak Spanish are especially needed at the Beacon Hill and South Park branches.



Beacon Hill Branch, 2821 Beacon Ave. S. | Broadview Branch, 12755 Greenwood Ave. N. | Columbia Branch, 4721 Rainier Ave. S. | Douglass-Truth Branch, 2300 E. Yesler Way | Greenwood Branch, 8016 Greenwood Ave. N. | High Point Branch, 3411 S.W. Raymond St. | Lake City Branch, 12501 28th Ave. N.E. | New Holly Branch, 7058 32nd Ave. S. | Northgate Branch, 10548 Fifth Ave. N.E. | Rainier Beach Branch, 9125 Rainier Ave. S. | South Park Branch, 8604 Eighth Ave. S.



For more information, visit www.spl.org/homeworkvolunteer. If you have questions, contact Anne Vedella, volunteer services coordinator, at volunteer@spl.org.



Courtesy of Seattle Public Library



