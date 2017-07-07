by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The gender pay gap for White House staffers is three times larger under the Trump administration than it was during President Obama's last year in office, according to the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI).



According to AEI's report, published on July 3 in the Washington Post, women White House staffers are making a median of $72,650 while male staffers earn a median of $115,000.



'The typical female staffer in Trump's White House earns 63.2 cents per $1 earned by a typical male staffer,' AEI scholar Mark Perry wrote - a difference of nearly 37%.



The pay gap stood at about 11% during President Obama's last year in office, and the national average stands at about 17%, the report said.



According to CNN, the gender pay gap for White House staffers is due in part to the fact that not as many women work in the highest-ranking - and best paid - White House jobs under Trump.



Women comprise 47% of the workforce in the White House, but do not have top positions. The highest salary at the White House is $179,000 and there is only one woman making that out of the 22 people who draw in that amount. AEI found that nearly 74% of the top 23 Trump staffers are male, compared to 52% - near parity - under Obama. Male employees at the White House earn $104,000 on average compared to $83,000 that average women employees earn.



When median salaries are compared instead of average salaries, the gender pay gap becomes even wider. Averages can be skewed by outlier salaries that can drive the figure up or down, meaning one highly-paid female staffer can give the impression that all other women in the White House are paid more than they actually are.



Trump has said that he supports equal pay for women and that helping working women was a priority of his administration.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!