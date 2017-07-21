                                 
Friday, Jul 21, 2017
 
posted Friday, July 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 29
Alexis Michelle to interview with Seattle Gay News before appearing in 'War on the Catwalk' next month
Alexis Michelle to interview with Seattle Gay News before appearing in 'War on the Catwalk' next month

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

She wowed us with her Liza impersonation on this past season's 'Snatch Game' episode of the Emmy Award-nominated 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' barely missing an opportunity to advance to the finale and eventually finishing fifth overall. Now you'll have the chance to see Alexis Michelle perform live, when she appears in 'War on the Catwalk' with fellow 'Drag Race' stars Trinity Taylor, Shea Coulee, Farrah Moan, Aja and Season 9 winner Sasha Velour.

The show takes place on August 20 and 21 at The Neptune Theatre in the University District (NE 45th St & Brooklyn Ave NE just a block off The Ave) and promises to be an evening of outstanding drag performances with your favorite queens from the reality competition series' last cycle. But before she comes to town, the New York native will be talking with Seattle Gay News.

We're pleased to feature an interview with Alexis Michelle in our upcoming August 11 issue. If you have a question you'd like us to ask her, send us a message via SGN's official Facebook page. For tickets to see 'War on the Catwalk' visit www.stgpresents.org/tickets.


