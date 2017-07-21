by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Does the name Judith Hill ring a bell? It should. She's a Grammy-winning vocalist and one of the world's most sought-after backup singers, having performed and toured with Michael Jackson, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Prince and Josh Groban to name a few. In fact, she dueted with Jackson on the pop classic 'I Just Can't Stop Loving You.' Hill, who was featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet from Stardom, released her only album to date two years ago titled Back in Time, co-produced by Prince and recorded at his home studio, Paisley Park, in Minneapolis. The Los Angeles native will make a special appearance at the Kirkland Performance Center in a concert to benefit the Seattle Children's Research Institute. 'In Concert for Cancer' will feature a live performance by Hill to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer treatment and research at the local institute, which is one of the nation's top pediatric research centers. Tickets for the September 9 show are available at www.inconcertforcancer.org. For more information on the artist, go to www.JudithHill.com.



EDM followers will be happy to know that Illenium is coming back to town very soon. The young DJ-producer opened back-to-back concerts last month for Kaskade at the Paramount Theatre, where crowds arrived early to listen to his short set before the headlining act; the theater was packed and really enthusiastic when I got there about midway through Illenium's performance. His 2016 album Ashes has produced several hit dance singles, including 'Spirals' (featuring King Deco), 'Jesters' and 'Bring Forth the Pressure' (featuring Dirt Monkey), all of which could be played when the EDM star appears November 24 at WaMu Theater. For tickets, visit www.aeglive.com.



Other new shows include Makana at The Neptune on September 29, Shawn Mullins at The Triple Door on October 10, In This Moment at the Moore Theatre on October 31 and Brian Setzer Orchestra at the Paramount Theatre on December 26.



If you're planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall, you might consider dropping in the third weekend of September. The popular iHeartRadio Music Festival has revealed its upcoming lineup featuring several LGBT and Gay-friendly acts, including Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Pink, Harry Styles, Coldplay and Lorde. Sharing the two-day bill with them will be The Weeknd, David Guetta, Kings of Leon, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Big Sean and DJ Khaled. While the main event happens at T-Mobile Arena on September 22 and 23, a Daytime Village across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino on September 23 will feature appearances by Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low and others. The night and daytime performances will be live streamed by The CW Network on CWTV.com. The network will also air a broadcast special of the festival on October 4 and 5 (8 to 10pm EST/PST).



Finally, don't forget to check out free live music this week, compliments of the Downtown Seattle Association, by The Flavr Blue (July 17, 2121 7th Ave, 4:30-6:30pm), Lost Dogma (July 18, 5th & University, noon-1:30pm), SWSPP (July 20, City Hall Plaza, noon-1:30pm) and Radio Raheem (July 21, Westlake Park, noon-1:30pm). All performances are free of charge, as part of the Out to Lunch Concert Series.



