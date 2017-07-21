                                 
Friday, Jul 21, 2017
 
posted Friday, July 21, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 29
Candidates and guests share space and conversation at the GSBA's 2017 political candidates reception
Candidates and guests share space and conversation at the GSBA's 2017 political candidates reception

by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer

It was a who's who event at the Greater Seattle Business Association's 'Power Connect: Civic Engagement' on Tuesday, July 18th. Last year the event was held on the rooftop of Precept wines; this year we were out of the hot sun and in a massive indoor space, Amazon's Meeting Center at their Doppler Center in downtown Seattle, with over 200 people talking with dozens of candidates all competing in the August 1st Primary Election and hoping to advance to the General Election in November.

It was a relaxed setting to enjoy a glass of wine or beer and savor hors d'oeuvres and a tasty lemon bar. Some of the candidates spotted were King County Executive Dow Constantine; Mayoral candidates Cary Moon, Nikkita Oliver and Jenny Durkan; Seattle City Council candidates Hisam Goueli, Jon Grant, Mac McGregor, Sara Nelson, Sheley Seacrest, Charlene Strong and Pat Murakami; Port of Seattle Commissioner candidates Ryan Calkins, Stephanie Bowman and Peter Steinbrueck plus SEAMEC co-chairs Thomas Pitchford and Norman Sigler.

The 2017 GSBA Candidate Forum for the General Election is expected to take place on Tuesday, September 19th.

For more information, visit www.thegsba.org or call 206-363-9188.

And don't forget to vote!

