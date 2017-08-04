This week's stars for Seattle Gay News



Meet Brizinger, an incredibly affectionate 8-year-old tabby girl! Brizinger is a real sweetheart who will ask you for lots of pets and chin scratches. You can't help but look at and admire this beautiful kitty when she curls up for a peaceful nap or she rubs up against your legs for attention. With her wonderful personality, Brizinger would make the perfect addition to your family. Brizinger is currently cozied up at PetSmart in Bellevue, one of Seattle Huamne's satellite partner locations. Come say hello to this sweet girl - you'll be glad you did!



As with all of our cats, Brizinger is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Meet Shadow, a 9-year-old Chihuahua, who would love to be your snuggle bug. This sweet boy prefers a little more time to get used to his environment, and people who move at his pace. Once he gets to know you, his favorite spot in the world is where he can be right next to & love on his people. Shadow would do well with a quiet owner who can help his personality shine. He's sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family.



If you have room in your heart and home for this sweet boy, then come meet him today at the Seattle Humane - you'll be glad you did! Introduce to children 16 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Shadow prior to adoption.



As with all of our dogs, Shadow has been neutered, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



Next adoption special





Are you looking for a fun way to bite into Shark Week? Add a feline predator to your habitat! From July 24-30, Seattle Humane in Bellevue is waiving adoption fees on all adult cats. Just like sharks, cats have a keen sense of smell, impressive hunting skills, and they can also be very sneaky! Adopt a kitty and watch these entertaining behaviors in action! See our adoptable pets at SeattleHumane.org.



