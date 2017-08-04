by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



On Saturday, July 29th Seattle's amazing piano-man, Victor Janusz (VJ) along with his always smooth Medearis Dixson (MD), on sax, appeared in a return engagement at Egan's Ballard Jam House (1707 NW Market St.)



The show was titled 'VJ and his Summer Crooners' with special guests; Arwen Dewey, Marilyn Deering, Mama SUE and Arnaldo! (Out of Drag).



VJ started the show by performing his latest classic, 'Bones of Richard III,' from his current CD, Living in a Blue State, and then spoke with elation about seeing the legendary Burt Bacharach at Jazz Alley a few weeks ago, which lead into a Burt Bacharach medley of 'Are You There With Another Boy?,' 'Knowing When to Leave' and 'The Look of Love.' Later, VJ and MD performed 'Never Can Say Goodbye.'



VJ also announced an upcoming French-English standard album that he has been recording with singer Arwen Dewey who sang the following songs in French: 'Route Nationals 7', 'Sous L' Ciel de Paris' and 'Le Baiser.' One song, 'Via Con Mi' was sung in Italian.



Dewey also performed songs from the American Songbook from 'I'll Take Manhattan' to 'Another Hundred People' to 'Night and Day.'



Next on the program was Arnaldo! who sang 'I'll Never Say Goodbye' and got the audience to join him for the chorus of the Carpenters' hit 'Top of the World.'



Even operatic-style singer Marilyn Deering got a chance to sing standard classics - from Irving Berlin's 'Blue Skies' to Gershwin's 'Summertime.'



To finish the night the iconic, Mama SUE performed 'Take Back your Mink.'



The evening was great fun, the atmosphere warm and friendly, and the audience was encouraged to sing along.



Any time VJ and/or VJ and his Trio performs it is always a treat!



Check out Victor's CD Living Blue State currently at Amazon and CD Baby.



COMING UP:

Victor Janusz presents an ENCORE performance of his 'Songs of the City' show at Egan's Ballard Jam House (1707 NW Market St) on Saturday, August 26 at 6-8:30pm.



BY POPULAR DEMAND the Cabaret trio - Singer/Pianist Victor Janusz, Chanteuse Arwen Dewey and Sax Star Medearis 'MD' Dixson - reprise their show with a kaleidescope of tunes celebrating the gritty cement turf, overcrowded sidewalks, and hopelessly dreamy nightlife! All to the vibrant tunes of Janusz, Sondheim, David Bowie, Rogers & Hart, Charles Trenet, the Smiths, Sinead O'Connor - a dizzying variety of musical styles that will have you laughing in recognition and will move you to tears. Tickets: $20/Day of $15/Advance at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3056439



For more information about this and future VJ and VJ3 engagements check the Facebook page for Victor Janusz Band.



