                                 
Monday, Aug 07, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, August 4, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 31
ACLU of Montana challenges legal sufficiency of anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
ACLU of Montana challenges legal sufficiency of anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative

HELENA, Mont. - On Monday, July 31, the ACLU of Montana today challenged in the Montana Supreme Court the legal sufficiency of a proposed anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative, I-183. The petition argues that the ballot and fiscal impact statements fail to adequately explain the initiative's discriminatory impacts on transgender individuals and state and local budgets.

'Any description of the true intent of this discriminatory initiative - to prevent transgender individuals from using public facilities that correspond with their gender identity - is entirely absent from the ballot statement,' said Caitlin Borgmann, executive director of the ACLU of Montana. 'In order for Montana voters to cast an intelligent and informed vote they must have clear and accurate information about the Montana Family Foundation's proposed initiative.'

In addition to the harm the initiative would cause to transgender and gender non-conforming Montanans, the initiative would have dramatic and unpredictable long-term financial impacts to the state.

'This anti-LGBTQ initiative will have serious economic consequences for state and local governments,' said Alex Rate, legal director of the ACLU of Montana. 'In a year where the state budget is already in dire straits, the initiative would be an unfunded mandate on local governments who would also have to set aside funds for lawsuits seeking emotional distress damages.'

After passing similar legislation, North Carolina's economy is predicted to lose more than $3.76 billion. I-183's fiscal impact statement did not address such long-term financial impacts.

In the 2017 Montana legislative session, nearly identical anti-LGBTQ legislation was rejected in committee on a bipartisan vote. Opponents successfully argued, and legislators on both sides of the aisle understood, that the impacts to Montana's LGBTQ community and to state and local economies would damage the state and did not reflect Montana values.

The state has five days to respond to the ACLU of Montana's petition.

Courtesy of ACLU of Montana

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Primary election roundup: Seattle will have a woman mayor
------------------------------
Federal judge to FBI: Produce the documents on 1950s Gay purge
------------------------------
ACLU of Montana challenges legal sufficiency of anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative
------------------------------
Dug Sharpe inducted into NAGAAA Softball Hall of Fame
------------------------------
Tweedle Dumb's anti-Trans tweets
------------------------------
Victory, notables and tasty treats made the Jenny Durkan Election Night party the place to be
------------------------------
Victory, Notables and Tasty Treats made the Jenny Durkan Election Night Party the Place to Be
------------------------------
Jenny Durkan's Election Night remarks
------------------------------
56 Retired Generals and Admirals warn Trump that his Transgender ban would degrade military readiness
------------------------------
My response to President Trump's attack on transgender service members
------------------------------
RED ALERT in Anchorage:

Anti-LGBTQ activists launch ballot measure assault on Transgender people by attempting to gut city's non-discrimination ordinance
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News