by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



This is a first. Rock legend Melissa Etheridge will interview for the first time with Seattle Gay News next month, just ahead of her upcoming performance at the Washington State Fair. The Grammy and Academy Award winner has spent much of this year touring in support of her newest album, MEmphis Rock and Soul, a tribute to the sounds and artists from the Tennessee city that helped influence current rock n' roll, pop and blues trends. If you missed Etheridge's sold out concert at the Paramount Theatre this spring, you have an opportunity to see her at the Puyallup fairgrounds on September 11, which also gives you a chance to eat funnel cakes and go on some wild rides. But before she even comes to town, she'll be speaking to the SGN right here in The Music Lounge. Look for an interview with the LGBT icon in our September 1 issue. For information on Washington State Fair shows, or to buy tickets, go to www.thefair.com.



Kesha is coming back to Seattle, finally! It's been years since the young pop star last performed here and we've certainly missed her. The singer-songwriter's six-week 'Rainbow Tour,' her first solo trek in four years, is scheduled to land at The Showbox SoDo on October 27 to promote her latest album, Rainbow. Kesha, who doesn't identify herself as being Gay or straight, but simply 'liking people' and not believing in labels, has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and she's even gone as far as marrying same-sex couples as an ordained minister. 'Woman' and 'Learn to Let Go' have been released as the first two singles from Rainbow and it's very likely she'll perform both when she plays the Emerald City, as well as older favorites such as 'Tik Tok,' 'Blow,' 'Your Love is My Drug' and 'Cannibal.' Tickets, priced between $39.75 and $45.25, go on sale August 5 at www.AXS.com, by phone at (888) 929-7849, or in person at the Showbox box office.



Big things do come in small packages. Or, in this case, little. The next 'Little Big Show,' a special concert that benefits local charities, will feature Perfume Genius as the headlining artist. Set for October 21 at The Neptune, the openly Gay singer-songwriter, who is based in Seattle, will play songs from his new album, No Shape, as well as those from his critically acclaimed 2014 release Too Bright and earlier recordings, Put Your Back N 2 It and Learning. The performance, co-presented by Seattle Theatre Group, Starbucks and KEXP, will raise money for such organizations as Youth in Focus, Rain City Rock Camp for Girls, EMP Youth Programs, The Vera Project, Hugo House and Northwest Tap Connection. Since 2012, the Little Big Show series has benefited local arts education projects, from after-school classes to tutoring to scholarships for young people; this will be the 19th show of the series. You can purchase tickets to see Perfume Genius and opening act Briana Marela, priced at $18, online at www.Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Paramount box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.



Finally, following up on an announcement made last week in The Music Lounge, tickets for the Classic Northwest concert, featuring the Eagles and The Doobie Brothers, go on sale August 5 (10am) through www.Ticketmaster.com. The show takes place September 30 at Safeco Field and will include full sets by both bands, giving you a chance to hear such classic songs as 'Hotel California,' 'One of These Nights,' 'Take It Easy on Me,' 'I Can't Tell You Why,' 'Lyin' Eyes,' 'What a Fool Believes,' 'Takin' It to the Streets,' 'Minute By Minute' and 'Jesus Is Just All Right,' to name a few.



