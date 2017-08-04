THREE DOLLAR BILL CINEMA

'PARENTAL ADVISORY?'

CAL ANDERSON PARK

August 11, 18 & 25 - with 7pm pre-show, 8pm contest, screening at sunset



The popular summer movie series in Cal Anderson Park returns on Friday nights in August. This year's theme is 'Parental Advisory?' with films featuring characters your parents may have warned you to stay away from but who will prove to be the most fun to hang out with!



Bring a blanket and friends to the amphitheatre on the southeast corner of Cal Anderson Park (11th Ave & E Olive St just north of E Pine St) on August 11, 18, and 25 for an evening of great films and good times.



Each night kicks off at 7pm with a guest DJ playing hot tunes. At 8pm the program continues with a contest to energize the audience and the film starts at sunset. Concessions on sale at the Snack Shack throughout the night!



August 11 - BEETLEJUICE (1988)

The series kicks off with sounds by DJ Tony Burns and a Winona-athalon relay race! (featuring films from the career of Ms. Ryder)



What happens when freshly-minted ghosts (Gina Davis and Alec Baldwin) hire disgusting 'bio-exorcist' Beetlejuice to scare off obnoxious new homeowners and their teen daughter? Hilarity, tail-feather shaking, and total mayhem!



August 18 - BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER (1999)

Applaud an upbeat routine by hosts CHEER Seattle, dance along with DJ Toya B, and participate in the 'Guess Who?' trivia contest!



A bubbly high school cheerleader (Natasha Lyonne) has her world turned upside-down when she is sent to an over-the-top boot camp because of her 'lesbian tendencies.' With bad-to-the-bone queer crush, a 'straight is great' coach played by RuPaul, and a lot of poorly repressed teen hormones at 'True Directions' camp, the joke is on them!



August 25 - JUNO (2007)

A live performance by Kimya Dawson (who wrote and performed much of the film's soundtrack), more music by DJ LA Kendall, and a 'Thunder-Cats-Are-Go' relay race!



When wisecracking sixteen-year-old Juno (Ellen Page) winds up pregnant by best friend Paulie she decides to give the baby to a couple she finds in the Pennysaver. But she gets way more than she bargained for in this indie just-be-your-weird-self dramedy.



More info at threedollarbillcinema.org and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThreeDollarBillCinema/



Three Dollar Bill Outdoor Cinema is made possible by:



Annual Sponsors:

Alaska Airlines, BECU, and Vulcan Inc



Outdoor Cinema Sponsors:

Pride Foundation, Pacific Medical Centers, Today Tix, Carter Subaru, 101 Broadway Apartments, City Arts Magazine, C89.5, True North Land Surveying, Seattle Gay News, Seattle Gay Scene, Cal Anderson Park Alliance, City of Seattle



About Three Dollar Bill Cinema

Three Dollar Bill Cinema strengthens, connects, and reflects diverse communities through queer film and media. They provide access to films by, for, and about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people and their families, and a forum for LGBTQ filmmakers to share and discuss their work with audiences. We curate themed screenings throughout the year and produce programs in partnership with other arts, cultural, and service delivery organizations in the Greater Seattle area.



Courtesy of Three Dollar Bill Cinema



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!