by Janice Van Cleve - Special to the SGN



The media exploded last week with coverage of Tweedle Dumb's tweets proposing a ban on transgendered service men and women in the military. Fox News defended it. Mainstream media blathered on endlessly about it. Politicians denounced it. The LGBT community responded with tales of woe, fear, anger, and concern. People were digging up stats on the impact of the ban. Up to 15,000 transgendered people currently serving their country in the military would lose their jobs, they said. Newsweek claimed the money saved from transgender medical treatment could pay for the Mexican Wall. The ACLU readied their legal defenses. In short, the reaction was exactly what Tweedle Dumb wanted. Once again, by pulling some wild and ridiculous off the wall tweet out of his ass, he diverted public attention from the shambles of his administration.



The real news is that the White House is in chaos. Another top appointee has been sacked. Hundreds of federal appointments are still empty. The immigration bans have been halted. Repeal of the Affordable Care Act has failed. Even Republican John McCain voted against him. The Mexican Wall has been cut from the budget. Not one campaign promise has been accomplished. Add to all that, top campaign advisors and Trump himself are under criminal investigation. That's the kind of real news that the administration does not want people to focus on.



It is a common trick of leaders who are failing badly to try to redirect public attention. Erdogan of Turkey blames the Gulen movement. Duterte of the Philippines blames drug dealers. Maduro of Venezuela blames capitalists. Castro in Cuba blamed the US embargo. Putin of Russia blames the sanctions. They never blame themselves for their mistaken policies, their greed, or their egos for the messes that they themselves created.



Only the Pentagon reacted to the tweets appropriately. The Joint Chiefs ignored them.



