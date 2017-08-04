                                 
Monday, Aug 07, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, August 4, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 31
Tweedle Dumb's anti-Trans tweets
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Tweedle Dumb's anti-Trans tweets

by Janice Van Cleve - Special to the SGN

The media exploded last week with coverage of Tweedle Dumb's tweets proposing a ban on transgendered service men and women in the military. Fox News defended it. Mainstream media blathered on endlessly about it. Politicians denounced it. The LGBT community responded with tales of woe, fear, anger, and concern. People were digging up stats on the impact of the ban. Up to 15,000 transgendered people currently serving their country in the military would lose their jobs, they said. Newsweek claimed the money saved from transgender medical treatment could pay for the Mexican Wall. The ACLU readied their legal defenses. In short, the reaction was exactly what Tweedle Dumb wanted. Once again, by pulling some wild and ridiculous off the wall tweet out of his ass, he diverted public attention from the shambles of his administration.

The real news is that the White House is in chaos. Another top appointee has been sacked. Hundreds of federal appointments are still empty. The immigration bans have been halted. Repeal of the Affordable Care Act has failed. Even Republican John McCain voted against him. The Mexican Wall has been cut from the budget. Not one campaign promise has been accomplished. Add to all that, top campaign advisors and Trump himself are under criminal investigation. That's the kind of real news that the administration does not want people to focus on.

It is a common trick of leaders who are failing badly to try to redirect public attention. Erdogan of Turkey blames the Gulen movement. Duterte of the Philippines blames drug dealers. Maduro of Venezuela blames capitalists. Castro in Cuba blamed the US embargo. Putin of Russia blames the sanctions. They never blame themselves for their mistaken policies, their greed, or their egos for the messes that they themselves created.

Only the Pentagon reacted to the tweets appropriately. The Joint Chiefs ignored them.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Primary election roundup: Seattle will have a woman mayor
------------------------------
Federal judge to FBI: Produce the documents on 1950s Gay purge
------------------------------
ACLU of Montana challenges legal sufficiency of anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative
------------------------------
Dug Sharpe inducted into NAGAAA Softball Hall of Fame
------------------------------
Tweedle Dumb's anti-Trans tweets
------------------------------
Victory, notables and tasty treats made the Jenny Durkan Election Night party the place to be
------------------------------
Victory, Notables and Tasty Treats made the Jenny Durkan Election Night Party the Place to Be
------------------------------
Jenny Durkan's Election Night remarks
------------------------------
56 Retired Generals and Admirals warn Trump that his Transgender ban would degrade military readiness
------------------------------
My response to President Trump's attack on transgender service members
------------------------------
RED ALERT in Anchorage:

Anti-LGBTQ activists launch ballot measure assault on Transgender people by attempting to gut city's non-discrimination ordinance
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News