by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



We at the Seattle Gay News knew early on that Jenny Durkan would be one of the big winners in Tuesday's Primary Election in the very crowded mayoral race of 21 candidates. So I and other SGN staffers wanted to go to her Election Night party at Pioneer Square's Altstadt Restaurant where we enjoyed tasty and fresh soft pretzels, bratwurst, an assortment of cheeses and lots of beer as we waited for the first results after 8pm. When it read 31% for Durkan (Cary Moon was 2nd at 15%) the crowd roared!



When Durkan took the stage about 20 minutes later she called out several notables in the crowd from former Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire to District 36 State Representative Reuven Carlyle and Seattle City Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Tim Burgess.



Throughout Durkan's speech she reminded people that this was more than a local election; that Seattle needs to be a strong leader on a national level as well as needing to preserve Seattle for our children's future.



It looks like Durkan has a winning campaign launched. Get ready for November, Seattle!



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!