by MK Scott



We, at the Seattle Gay News, knew early on that in this very crowed mayoral race of 21 Candidates that Jenny Durkan would be the one of the big winners in last Tuesday's Primary and so I and other SGN staffers, wanted to go to her Election Night Party at Pioneer Square's Altstadt Restaurant with tasty and fresh soft pretzels, assortment of cheeses and lots of beer as we waited for the the first results after 8pm. When it read 31% for Durkan, (Cary Moon was 2nd at 15%) the crowd roared!



When Durkan took the stage about 20 minutes later she called out several notables in the crowd from former Governor Gregoire to Dist 36 State Representative Reuven Carlyle and Seattle City Council members, Bagshaw and Burgess.



Throughout Durkan's speech, we reminded people that this was more than a local election, Seattle needs a strong leader on a national level as well as preserving Seattle for our children s future.



It was nice to be on the winning team again. Get Ready for November, Seattle!



