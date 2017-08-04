Following the initial results of the August 1 Primary Election, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan delivered remarks to supporters and volunteers:



Wow - thank you very much. Thank you very much.



I love you guys.



I am so honored that the city of Seattle and voters of Seattle have affirmed what we've known - that this election is all about the future of Seattle.



Thank you. Thank you voters. Thank you everyone.



As my former boss President Obama used to say, 'Are you fired up? Ready to go?'



Are you ready to go on to November?



Who's ready to go campaign in October? Now we're talking!



So many people to thank tonight.



I want to thank, of course, everyone in this room for being here. There's some people I want to thank who are here, including former Governor Gregoire.



Anybody else I forgot, I apologize it's hard to see you all. So thank you.



Of course, I want to thank my family. Being a kid who had a family member who ran for office I know how hard it is on families.



I also want to thank the campaign team we put together. I won't mention them all, but I want to give a shout-out to all the interns who volunteered.



Let me tell you, that was our secret weapon. We connected with the voters of Seattle - the people here are the ones who helped. Our volunteers who helped were amazing.



In the last several weeks we knocked on so many doors, almost ten thousands of doors, and made over 20,000 calls. Sorry about the dinner hour calls. And sorry about the spam emails too. But that was our secret weapon.



This campaign was never about me. It was about what you people believe in, what the voters believed in. It's about the future of Seattle. It's about Seattle leading and the future of our country.



It is about telling everyone how you can lead by bringing people together and moving forward. And it is a rebuke to the things Donald Trump stands for because progressive values will always win hearts and minds.



I want to take a moment to thank the people who ran for mayor as well. It was a very great field of challengers. We can't declare victory, I feel really great about where we are. We won't know until the end of the week, but I feel really good.



But I will tell you also I think this was one of the best fields of candidates for the city of Seattle.



I have such great and newfound respect for anyone who puts themselves out there. I can tell you, every one of those people did it because they love this city and they want to make it a better place.



Whoever the two challengers are, whoever rises up, I look forward to a dialogue about what the city of Seattle is looking to be for the next 20 years and the next generation.



I think we can be a city that not just fixes immediate problems like homelessness and affordability. We can make sure Seattle is a city we love in 20 years and 40 years as much as we love today.



Seattle, as I said when I launched, has always been the city that invented the future. We will reinvent the future of America through the cities and I believe Seattle will lead.



Whether it's climate change, immigration rights, or whether its affordability, solving the homelessness problem, we will make sure we do deal with them responsibly based on science and compassionately.



We will make Seattle the city of the future, that everybody is welcome in, that everybody has a home in, and everybody knows that Seattle is for them.



So I just want to say in closing, again: I want to thank you for everything.



We are far from done. This fight is going all the way to November.



We are going to show everyone that this city stands for the progressive values that can lead this nation forward.



I look forward to this campaign. I look forward to the dialogue. But mostly, I look forward to talking to voters, getting out in the city. Because while we did very well tonight, there are a lot of voters we haven't convinced yet.



And every one of you has to go grab five neighbors, ten friends, and talk to them about our campaign.



Talk to them about our hope for the future.



And talk to them about Seattle, which will be that leading city in the future.



Thank you again!



