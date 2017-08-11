The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) presented the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) with a $10,000 Chamber Development Grant and its Excellence in Communication award at its 2017 International Business & Leadership Conference in Las Vegas on August 3.



The Chamber Development Grant recognizes GSBA's impactful programming that fosters the development, growth, and sustainability of certified LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBE). The grant is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and administered by the NGLCC.



'The LGBTBE Certification Expansion & Education program has become a vital resource to small businesses as they grow and engage in strategic planning,' says Louise Chernin, President & CEO of GSBA. 'The program furthers our chamber's mission of supporting our members through business growth, education, and advocacy. We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from Wells Fargo and NGLCC which will allow us to expand and enrich our program.'



This year's Excellence in Communication award recognizes the success of GSBA's work on the Washington Businesses Won't Discriminate campaign that opposed the state initiatives (1515 and 1552) modeled after North Carolina's 2016 House Bill 2 (HB2) - the most anti-LGBT legislation in the United States.



'Knowing that the business voice is both powerful and unexpected on social issues, GSBA built a strong coalition of business - local and national, small and large - to amplify the voice of and for the LGBT community,' says Matt Landers, Public Policy & Communications Manager, GSBA. 'Working in concert with partners at national organizations such as Freedom for All Americans, Transgender Law Center, Human Rights Campaign, and Lambda Legal, and with business groups around the state such as the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Inland Northwest Business Alliance, the campaign organized one of the largest and most effective business coalitions in defense of LGBT civil right laws in the country.'



'I am extremely proud of the work that the Greater Seattle Business Association has done to benefit the LGBT community,' said Justin Nelson, NGLCC Co-Founder & President. 'This chamber is truly an outstanding example for the rest of our 47 local affiliate chambers across the nation.'



