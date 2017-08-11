by Jessica Price - SGN A&E Writer



LADY GAGA

'JOANNE WORLD TOUR'

TACOMA DOME

August 5



Lady Gaga has been called many things since she commandeered a worldwide stage with 2008's runaway hit The Fame, but 'predictable' will never be one of them. She does as she pleases with laser-like focus; it's just that what she wants is often a little of everything all at once. Gaga kicked off the first US leg of her Joanne World Tour at the Tacoma Dome Saturday night and proved that at 31, she's still growing and experimenting as an artist even as she maintains her perpetually weird edge.



Though her last few albums have been somewhat disjointed, each contains moments of greatness. Similarly, the Joanne tour stirred up moments of intimacy and flashes of, well, flash; the rest was a bit underwhelming but entertaining nonetheless. It is Lady Gaga, after all, and her couture costumes alone (everything from bedazzled western wear to fringed leather to a blood red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat with a 10-foot train) are worth showing up for. But it's her voice that truly makes her a star.



The show consisted of seven short segments peppered with high-octane choreography and quick changes, beginning with 'Diamond Heart' and 'A-Yo' from Joanne followed by 'Poker Face' and 'Perfect Illusion.' Orb-like bridges and platforms raised and lowered to form catwalks stretching to the middle of the floor. Lukewarm tracks like 'John Wayne' mixed with gems like 'Scheisse' and 'Alejandro.' The Dome's muddy sound is an obstacle for any artist, but during the third segment the performance gained momentum with 'Just Dance,' 'Love Game,' and 'Telephone'; peaking in the next segment with 'Applause' and a heartfelt, piano-based 'Come to Mama' ('If anyone in the room still doesn't support LGBT rights all over the world...come to mama,' she said by way of an introduction). 'Edge of Glory' from Born This Way took on a more serious treatment, also at the piano. Gaga confessed that at 31 she thought she knew a thing or two about love, but realized she knew nothing after the loss of a terminally ill friend who married one month before she died. Touching briefly on this experience it was clear that Gaga has known some humility and growth in recent years. 'Edge of Glory' was probably the most perfect moment of the evening. 'Born This Way,' 'Bloody Mary' (complete with the aforementioned killer puffer coat-dress), 'Dancin' In Circles' and 'Paparazzi' lifted the mood back up again.



Visually, the Joanne tour doesn't pack the same aesthetic punch as previous excursions such as The Monster Ball and Born This Way Ball. The shifting pod-like shapes suspended from the ceiling with projections of daisies and neon shapes vaguely suggest an '80s theme (also the uncomplicated aesthetic of Gaga's website and tour posters at the moment), but the '80s weren't exactly a wonder of strong design so much as unbridled quirkiness. The larger than life video segments were on point during costume changes - but the Tacoma Dome's two stage-side video screens were somewhat dim, capturing tantalizing up close glimpses of Gaga but also revealing an abysmal delay between the audio and visual feeds.



The final two acts wrapped up with 'Angel Down,' 'Joanne,' 'Bad Romance' and current hit 'The Cure,' topped with a gorgeous encore of 'Million Reasons,' just the lady at her piano yet again.



It's been an action-packed year for Lady Gaga. She recently wrapped up her first major acting role (in the forthcoming remake of A Star Is Born, opposite Bradley Cooper) and has stated that it took time to come down from immersing herself in that character, only to film festival scenes at Coachella, where she also performed. Immediately thereafter she plunged into tour design and rehearsals. No one in their right mind would question Gaga's stamina or drive, but perhaps to channel her creativity to optimum effect the lady should learn to slow herself down. She is a woman capable of some truly amazing moments. Harnessing them all will undoubtedly be a lifelong pursuit.



