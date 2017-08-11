by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



'ACT TUE:

MUSICAL THEATRE SING-ALONG'

CAPITOL HILL CIDER

Every Tuesday



Listen up, showtunes queens. The place to be, if you know your Wicked numbers from your Hairspray songs, or if you just love listening to them, is Capitol Cider on Tuesday nights for 'Act Tue: Musical Theatre Sing-Along.' It happens in the downstairs space, called The Ballast Bar - just follow the sound of people jubilantly singing along to 'Defying Gravity,' 'Suddenly Seymour' and 'Turn It Off,' to name a few.



Formerly 'MUMO: Musical Monday at 500 East,' the showtunes-themed gathering organized by Keith McDaniel and Trey Williamson spent a year on hiatus, when that space was no longer available and the young theater enthusiasts searched for a spot to relaunch the very LGBT-friendly event. Finally, it found a new home at Capitol Cider, situated on East Pike Street between Broadway and Harvard (right around the corner from Neighbours), thanks to owner Julie Tall, who enthusiastically welcomed Act Tue to her popular restaurant-bar.



It was a packed house last Tuesday night for a preview of Act Tue in its new space - it officially debuts on August 15 - as guests crammed a long counter from one end to another with nearly every table and chair occupied as well. Similar to karaoke, videos (with subtitles, sometimes) are displayed on a large projection screen positioned on the small stage. All you do is join the sing along from where you're sitting or standing, if you happen to know the words. That's it.



The tricky thing is that of the 600 showtunes McDaniel and Williamson have catalogued, not all of them are from Broadway musicals; some are from original films (i.e. Enchanted) and others are from TV shows, like 'Glee,' and a few numbers are live versions plucked directly from Tony Awards ceremony performances. It's a fun mishmash of music, and the chorus of Gay men sitting behind me happened to know every tune - yes, every single of one of them - plus, they could easily recite spoken dialogue from each musical or film on top of that. I found it impressive that more than half the room knew the words to 'Alexander Hamilton' from Hamilton, which has yet to land in Seattle.



Aside from the entertainment, Capitol Cider offers a great selection of food and drinks, including more than 200 ciders on draught and in containers, making it the largest independent cider bar in the nation. With everything on the menu being gluten-free, you can feel a little better about diving into such pub-style choices as Fish and Chips, Braised Pork Shoulder, Marinated Skirt Steak and the Half Pound Burger Frites, which I happily devoured along with sides of Marinated Beets and Burrata (with heirloom tomatoes, basil, olive oil and sorghum flatbread).



If you don't fancy showtunes, other themed evenings at Capitol Cider - all with free entry - include live music, a literary night and 'Drink and Draw,' where you drink and well, draw, a person or something on stage, similar to an art sketch class. You'll also find two vintage shuffleboard sets downstairs, as well. For more information, go to www.capitolcider.com.



