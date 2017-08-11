by Shaun Knittel - SGN Staff Writer



Pop star Aaron Carter on Twitter over the weekend that he was coming out as Bisexual.



On Saturday, August 5, the singer took to social media to say that he was attracted to both males and females, 'This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me,' he began.



'I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,' he continued.



'There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn't until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,' said Carter, without giving the name of the other male entertainer he admits to having an intimate relationship with.



He ended the tweet with a quote from out Gay icon and 1980s pop star Boy George, 'I never felt as though I didn't belong, I just acted as though I did.'



Carter says he has been shocked at how supportive people have been. However, while some praised him for coming out, one person in particular did not - his longtime girlfriend Madison Parker - whom he (as little as two weeks ago) had plans to wed.



According to Carter, his now ex-girlfriend was unable to understand how he could be sexually attracted to both men and women.



Carter explained, 'I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it and she didn't want [to]. And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.'



Carter isn't taking the breakup badly however, saying, 'I'm a single guy again, recently came out as Bisexual, so that's who I am. And I'm just taking it one minute, and one day, and one comment at a time.'



'All I can say is that I'm really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a man or a woman is my decision, and no one else's,' Carter concludes.



Aaron Carter's career began in the late 1990s, but really took off when he established himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences during the early 2000s. In many ways, Carter grew up in front of the glaring eye of the public. Carter first performed for audiences at age seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997. He is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter.



His second album Aaron's Party (Come Get It) (2000) sold three million copies in the United States, and Carter began making guest appearances on Nickelodeon and touring with the Backstreet Boys shortly after the record's release.



Carter's next album, Oh Aaron, also went platinum, and the musician released his most recent studio album, Another Earthquake! in 2002, followed by his 2003 Most Requested Hits collection.



Taking a break from recording music (or at least releasing new music) Carter has since appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars,' the Broadway musical Seussical, the off-Broadway musical The Fantasticks, and made several one-off performances.



Up until his announcement about his sexuality over the weekend, Carter has, unfortunately, in his later years been associated more with drugs than music. By entertainment standards he was often considered a joke by fellow artists and many of his fans had turned on him. In 2013, Carter filed a bankruptcy petition to shed more than $3.5 million in debt he owed in back taxes to the government.



On February 21, 2008, Carter was arrested in Kimble County, Texas, when he was pulled over for speeding, and authorities found less than 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana in his car.



Carter was arrested again in July of this year, in Georgia, on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges according to law enforcement.



However, Aaron Carter is proving to be the comeback kid of 2017. Not only is he receiving support from fans and entertainers alike, but he seems to be fully embracing his new 'out' status. He recently announced that he will perform several shows in Gay bars/clubs. The first is scheduled for Thursday at the infamous LGBT-restaurant chain Hamburger Mary's in his hometown of Brandon, Florida.



Carter released a new EP titled LøVë earlier this year, including standout tracks 'Sooner or Later' and 'Fool's Gold,' both of which charted on the Spotify Viral 50 at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.



Carter is not the first music star to come out as Bisexual or Gay in 2017 and he will undoubtedly not be the last. Also coming out as Bisexual this week, Rapper Lil Peep, who's been heralded as the 'future of emo.' He came out as he announced a fall tour in support of his debut album, Come Over When You're Sober.



