The GSBA plans historic ten-day visit to Asia



The Greater Seattle Business Association, the largest LGBT chamber of commerce in North America, and Asian Pacific Tours announce the first-ever LGBT Cultural and Trade Mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong scheduled for October 26 - November 4, 2017.



The mission will focus on three areas of interest: LGBT civil rights, economic development, and tourism.



The goals of the 10-day mission are a cultural exchange with, and creating lasting relationships between, LGBT business and community leaders from the U.S. and Taiwan. Over the course of the trip, delegates will have the opportunity to meet with members of LGBT communities, business leaders, city mayors, and government officials.



'Our hopes are always to promote LGBT equality by putting a face to who we are and meeting members of LGBT communities from around the world and other cultures,' says Louise Chernin, GSBA's President & CEO. 'How can we, as an LGBT business movement, support and understand the challenges and the victories experienced by members of the LGBT community in another country? Is there a way for business to be a catalyst for breaking down barriers? And, because we are a business organization, we are excited to explore opportunities with our counterparts in Taiwan.'



'The idea for this historic mission came from Felicity Wang, President of the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce,' says Chernin. 'She knows GSBA is committed to LGBT equality and civil rights. So, she thought it would be wonderful to connect us with businesses, community, and civic leaders in one of the most open countries in Asia.'



'Taiwan has the most beautiful scenery and friendly people,' says Felicity Wang. 'And, when it comes to LGBT rights in Asia, Taiwan is a world apart. Being the most progressive country and holding the largest Pride Parade in Asia, Taiwan definitely is a must-visit for those who are supporters of LGBT equality!'



In addition a full itinerary of meetings and visits to cultural attractions, the mission participants will have the opportunity to march in Asia's largest Pride parade - and Taiwan's first since its Constitutional Court ruled in favor of same sex marriage.



During the GSBA Pride Business Luncheon held on June 14, Vincent Yao, Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle, stated, 'As the freest country in Asia, ranked by Freedom House and Journalists Without Borders, Taiwan is making great strides for LGBT rights. Our constitutional court recently ruled in favor of same sex marriage. This ruling has paved the way for Taiwan to possibly become the first Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. As the beacon for LGBT rights in Asia, our LGBT community needs your support and to hear your experiences in order to make equality and inclusivity a reality for all across our continent.'



Itinerary: Hong Kong, Kaohsiung (Seattle's sister city), Taichung (Tacoma's sister city), Tainan (Snohomish County's sister county), and Taipei.



Dates: October 26 - November 4, 2017



Registration: $2,950.00 includes round-trip airfare, ground transportation, eight nights of 4-star hotel accommodations, admission to all attractions, travel insurance within Taiwan, and most meals. Deposit due August 25, 2017.



To register or to learn more about the LGBT Cultural and Trade Mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong, visit the GSBA website at www.theGSBA.org



About the Greater Seattle Business Association

Established in 1981, the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) is the world's largest LGBT and allied chamber of commerce. GSBA represents over 1,200 small business, corporate, and nonprofit members who share GSBA's values of promoting equality and diversity in the workplace. GSBA proudly serves as a connector across the region, bringing the community together through business while advocating for civil rights and small business, promoting LGBT tourism with its Travel Gay Seattle initiative, and investing in the next generation of leaders through the GSBA Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit www.theGSBA.org.



Courtesy of the GSBA



