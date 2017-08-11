by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



It's been an eventful year, thus far, for Aaron Carter. The former teen heartthrob's father died in May and just a few weeks ago he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. But the 29 year-old made bigger news when he surprised his fan base this past week with an emotional letter posted to his Twitter account, in which he came out as Bisexual. 'There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,' the pop singer wrote. 'This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17 years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.' The letter goes on, but that was the focal point of it, Carter opening up to fans about his sexuality that he kept hidden, or hadn't identified with, for many years. Aaron Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, in case you didn't know (but you probably did).



There are some artists who have no connection with the LGBT community, they just happen to make great music. And as a music fan, besides being a music writer, I've always loved good songs from a variety of genres. Five years ago, I finally got the opportunity to see Glen Campbell perform live at the Paramount Theatre here in Seattle; he was definitely on my bucket list. Though he's known to most people for his signature hit 'Rhinestone Cowboy,' his catalog spanning six decades featured an outstanding collection of country and western favorites, including 'By the Time I Get to Phoenix,' 'Gentle On My Mind,' 'Wichita Lineman,' 'True Grit,' 'All I Have to Do is Dream,' 'Southern Nights,' 'Any Which Way You Can' (from the Clint Eastwood film of the same name) and 'I'm Not Gonna Miss You,' which earned Campbell a Grammy Award and an Oscar nomination, used in the bio-documentary I'll Be Me. Many musicians, from country to pop to rock, paid tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter who died on August 8, including John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, Alice Cooper and Dolly Parton, who said in a statement 'Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was, and he was one of the greatest musicians.' Despite having Alzheimer's for the last six years of his life, he performed marvelously at the Paramount Theatre, not just singing beautifully, but playing guitar like a maestro. He was also interactive with the audience, who came to see him as part of a nationwide farewell tour in 2012. I was so honored to have seen him live.



Macklemore is going on tour this fall, but don't get excited because the Seattle rapper isn't playing a hometown show, yet. The 'Thrift Shop' star will soon release his solo album Gemini with a North American tour to support it, kicking off October 6 in Portland and hitting such cities as San Francisco, Tempe, Dallas, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Boston along the way. In total, the tour includes 19 dates, though the Emerald City is not on the list. But that doesn't mean he won't do a show here; I'm guessing he'll perform for hometown fans around the holidays. Stay glued.



Here are a few new shows to announce: Keyshia Cole on September 6 at The Showbox SoDo, Gavin DeGraw on October 12 at The Showbox Market, Randy Newman on October 12 at Edmonds Center for the Arts, Hauschka on November 3 at Benaroya Hall (Nordstrom Recital Hall), Yanni on November 3 at Benaroya Hall (Taper Auditorium), Gin Blossoms on November 11 at Snoqualmie Casino and Jonny Lang on November 28 at The Neptune.



Finally, don't forget that KEXP and Seattle Center will deliver free live music just below the Space Needle this month. Concerts at the Mural continues with a performance on August 11 featuring Telekinesis, SISTERS and Hayley Heynderickx, followed by Thunderpussy, The Courtneys and a 'surprise guest' on August 18 and The Maldives, Industrial Revelation and Emma Lee Toyoda on August 25. All shows are free of charge and start at 5:30pm at the Mural Amphitheatre, across from The Armory. Guests are welcome to bring their own dinner; however, there will be food and beverages available for purchase there.



