                                 
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2017
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 43 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, August 11, 2017 - Volume 45 Issue 32
Van City Pride 2017: A Rainbow of Characters
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Van City Pride 2017: A Rainbow of Characters

Van City Pride 2017: A rainbow of characters by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer

It had been 5 years since I had visited our neighbors up north in Vancouver, BC for Pride and this time I wanted to bring my fiance', Brian for the parade. Even though there were no Justin (Trudeau) sightings, the mood of this parade was still miles from any Pride you would see in the US of A. Van City Pride is still way less corporate and it even had some Seattle-based companies marching like Starbucks, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nordstrom. The parade is all about community and support from the government. It was also nice to see Seattle's Rainbow City Band marching and also Van City's legendary queen Joan-E as announcer.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Photos by MK Scott and Brian Matt
Man and his Trans wife sue Amazon for discrimination, harassment
------------------------------
Transgender service members sue Trump
------------------------------
Pew Research Center releases report on 'Countries That Allow Gay Marriage'
------------------------------
First-ever LGBT cultural and trade mission to Taiwan and Hong Kong
------------------------------
JESSE'S JOURNAL: John Lauritsen: The Shelley-Byron Men
------------------------------
Jenny Durkan announces support from Seattle city employees
------------------------------
ACLU-WA defends the right of Transgender people to serve in the military
------------------------------
SnoHomo Pride a warm, casual 'down home' celebration
------------------------------
Van City Pride 2017: A Rainbow of Characters
------------------------------
GSBA honored for national leadership in civil rights and economic development
------------------------------
#BreakfastClubBoycott trends after comedian alleges he would murder if he found out a sexual partner was Transgender
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2017 - DigitalTeamWorks 2017
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News