Van City Pride 2017: A rainbow of characters by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



It had been 5 years since I had visited our neighbors up north in Vancouver, BC for Pride and this time I wanted to bring my fiance', Brian for the parade. Even though there were no Justin (Trudeau) sightings, the mood of this parade was still miles from any Pride you would see in the US of A. Van City Pride is still way less corporate and it even had some Seattle-based companies marching like Starbucks, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nordstrom. The parade is all about community and support from the government. It was also nice to see Seattle's Rainbow City Band marching and also Van City's legendary queen Joan-E as announcer.



